Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/9/24

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: On the prospect front, much of the attention this spring has swirled around Spencer Jones, the Judgian outfielder who ranks as the organization’s first or second prospect, depending on which list you look at. Catcher Austin Wells, however, has been turning the heads of the Yankees coaching staff. Although he’s struggled with the bat so far this spring, he was fairly consistent at the plate throughout his minor league career, and there’s relatively little worry that he won’t put it together. More importantly, though, Wells has performed well enough defensively that, at least for the moment, discussions about moving him to first base or left field have been put on hiatus.

MLB.com | Sam Dykstra et al.: MLB.com announced its annual ranking of the league’s farm system, and despite losing several prospects in trades for Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo and through the Rule 5 Draft, the Yankees came in at No. 11 — a full ten spots higher than their mid-2023 ranking. Unfortunately for the Yankees, that was only good enough for third in the American League East, as the Baltimore Orioles led the rankings for the sixth straight time, while the Tampa Bay Rays slot in at six; Boston and Toronto trail the Yankees, coming in at 14 and 24, respectively.

Yahoo! Sports | SNY Newsdesk: Infield prospect Oswald Peraza underwent more tests yesterday on his injured shoulder, including a dye contrast. While this news does not mean that Peraza is dealing with a serious injury, it is certainly not good news for the shortstop, who has been competing for a roster spot while the Yankees scour the market for veteran bench options.

Yahoo! Sports | Phillip Martinez: Speaking of veteran bench options, a report surfaced Thursday night that the Yankees had attempted to sign Amed Rosario after Kiké Hernandez re-upped with the Los Angeles Dodgers, only to watch him leave $2.5 million on the table to sign with the Tampa Bay Rays due to a greater availability of playing time. While this move isn’t a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it does reflect the Yankees’ hesitation to trot out a bench of Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera.