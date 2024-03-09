2024 MLB Season Preview: Los Angeles Angels

The 1920 Red Sox went 72-81-1 the year after selling Babe Ruth to the Yankees during the offseason — which, to be fair, was a three-game improvement from the previous season with him. That’s the most recent precedent of a team losing their two-way star that has elite talent both ways. For the Angels, life marches on without Ohtani and a familiar story: they have a promising lineup, if they can stay healthy, paired with a weak pitching staff.

Los Angeles Angels

2023 record: 73-89 (4th, AL West)

2024 FanGraphs projection: 79-83 (4th, AL West)

Offseason Recap:

The team’s best hitter and pitcher from last season, Shohei Ohtani, signed a 10-year deal in free agency with the Dodgers. He will earn $2 million per year with a retirement pension of $680 million. The Angels had the opportunity to match but declined.

The franchise had a fork in the road moment last July with the trade deadline approaching when they decided to hold onto Ohtani while hovering a couple games behind in AL wild-card race. They then did what they could to be buyers with their lack of high-end prospects. They made multiple trades, highlighted by a deal with the White Sox for half-year rentals Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López in exchange for the organization’s number two and three prospects according to MLB Pipeline (both prospects they surrendered in the deal are outside the MLB.com most current top-100 prospect list, but Edgar Quero is placed as the eighth-best catching prospect).

While the decision was noble in its intentions, it quickly unraveled. The team went 8-19 in August, Ohtani suffered a torn UCL, prematurely ending his pitching season. Additionally, in a bid to stay under the luxury tax threshold, they made the decision to DFA six of their veterans, including Giolito and López, all before September. Looking for a clean slate, the Angels hired Ron Washington to replace Phil Nevin as manager this offseason. The 71-year old most recently served as the Braves third-base coach, and it is his first managerial job since 2014, when he managed the Rangers for eight seasons leading them to two American League pennants.

The Halos added former Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks on a one-year, league-minimum contract. He is still owed $19 million over the next two years from the Yankees. Hicks had a nice bounce-back in Baltimore with an .806 OPS in 65 games, and will likely play a utility role to start the season.

The one area they spent resources on in free agency was their bullpen, which finished 27th in fWAR among MLB bullpens last year. Their biggest signing was reliever Robert Stephenson, who inked a three-year, $33 million deal coming off a 3.10 ERA season. Barring a Blake Snell deal, the Angels have dramatically cut their payroll from last season, a $41 million decrease according to Fangraphs’ Roster Resource.

Storylines to watch:

Prospect analysts across platforms paint a bleak picture for the state of the Angels’ farm system. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel had the Halos last in his organizational farm system rankings last month. Their lone top-100 ranked prospect, according to MLB.com, is first baseman Nolan Schanuel. The 2022 first-rounder made his debut last August and held a .402 on-base percentage in his brief stint of 29 games. Citing his love of his bat-on-ball skills, Washington has the 22-year-old penciled into the second spot in the lineup, hitting ahead of Mike Trout.

Jo Adell was once ranked as the number sixth prospect on MLB.com in 2020, In his four major-league seasons since, he has hit .214/.259/.366 in 178 games. In 2023, playing in Triple-A, he carried a strong .961 OPS. He was called-up in a corresponding move to Trout going on the injured list in July, only to suffer an oblique sprain two weeks later. This setback forced him to miss the majority of the remaining season. Now in his age-25 year, he is out of minor-league options, so this is a pivotal year if his breakout is ever going to happen.

The Angels did not make any changes to the starting rotation apart from losing Ohtani. The team’s starting pitchers are projected to maintain a 4.43 ERA (4.52 FIP), which, ironically, would be an improvement from last year ‘s team with Ohtani when the team recorded a 4.64 mark (4.65 FIP). The Angels made no adjustments to the starting rotation apart from the loss of Ohtani. While Reid Detmers, Griffin Canning, and Patrick Sandaval would be solid back-end starters on a strong pitching staff, the rotation currently lacks a standout ace unless there’s a surprising breakout performance.

A fun offseason debate for fans during the 2019 offseason was if the reigning champion Washington Nationals were only able to afford to keep one of their postseason stars, Anthony Rendon or Stephen Strasburg, which one should they sign? The answer, however, turned out to be a trick question — none of the above. Strasburg because of medical reasons is quasi-retired, and Rendon has played in 200 out of a possible 546 possible games with the Angels, racking up injured list stints. The hopes for a healthy and productive Rendon in 2024 are not off to a good start, he has been held out with a groin injury since this past Sunday.

Finally, the remaining star of Anaheim, Mike Trout will remain the main national focus with the Angels. Entering his 14th season with the team, he is the classification of a franchise legend at just 32 years old. Despite all his accolades and WAR-friendly statistics, his most well known fact among baseball fans could be that he has never won a playoff game. Trout has expressed a desire to stay in Anaheim, telling Ken Rosenthal, “The overall satisfaction, when we do win here, it will be greater than if I did go somewhere else.” He made it clear that he was not content with staying on a middling team, but was loyal towards the organization and motivated to flip the script. He has missed significant time the past three seasons with injuries, and had a career low, but still really strong .858 OPS in 2023. However, Trout expressed optimism that he is not in decline, noting that he changed his approach at the plate to have a strong base, rather than sliding.

If the season projections come to fruition, it will be interesting to see if he will stay true to that claim, risking becoming a figure like Ernie Banks — a Hall of Fame player that spent his entire career with one franchise, without ever making the postseason. While Trout experienced three games of postseason play, with the continued ownership of Arte Moreno and lack of high-end farm system talent, time is running out to build a team deserving of Trout’s talent.

Ongoing PSA Team Previews

Arizona Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves

Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs

Chicago White Sox

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Guardians

Colorado Rockies

Detroit Tigers

Houston Astros

Kansas City Royals