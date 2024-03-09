An obscure deep-dive into final score combinations of Yankees wins

You likely have never cared much about the winning final score of a Yankees game, other than the fact that it was a winning score. Whether it’s 2-0 or 22-0, they all count the same in the record books. But in 2011, the Yankees hit three grand slams in a game they were down 7-1 and came away with a 22-9 victory that easily ranked among the team’s best games of the past 25 years. It was the most runs scored by the Yankees in a win since 2000, and they have not scored 22 runs since.

With 22 runs as the ceiling, that leaves us with 253 unique final score combinations that could have occurred for Yankees victories since that August day in 2011. Of those 253, my dive into the numbers tells me that 61 have happened in the past two seasons (mostly eliminating your common final scores), while 147 haven’t happened at all (mostly eliminating the absurdly high-numbered scores).

That leaves 45 winning final scores that have happened at least once, but not in the last two seasons. Inspired in a sense by Scorigami, let’s work our way backward through the 45 winning combos, listing their most recent occurrence, and hopefully, we find some fun games along the way.

2021

Yankees 8, Royals 6 — August 9, 2021

The Royals made a trio of errors and all runs by both teams were scored in the seventh inning or later. It turned out to be a sloppy 11-inning victory for the Yankees and a great way to start our list.

Yankees 13, Orioles 1 — August 3, 2021

The Luis Gil MLB debut game! Six scoreless innings for the youngster and a four-RBI day for Stanton led to a long day for the Orioles (which becomes a common theme throughout this list).

Yankees 12, Mariners 1 — July 6, 2021

Stanton hit a bomb in the first inning as the Yankees took it to one of their former top prospects Justus Sheffield.

Yankees 9, Twins 6 — June 9, 2021

The Yankees clubbed four home runs, including two from Stanton and one from Judge. This game wasn’t particularly close until the soon-to-be-infamous Brooks Kriske gave up four runs in the ninth for the Yankees.

Yankees 7, Astros 3 — May 4, 2021

It was Houston’s first trip to New York since the sign-stealing scandal and Stanton powered the Yankees to victory with four hits, including a first-inning home run.

Yankees 10, Tigers 0 — April 30, 2021

Cole struck out 12 and Judge clobbered a grand slam for the homer-happy Yankees in the Bronx.

Yankees 7, Orioles 0 — April 5, 2021

Jordan Montgomery threw six scoreless innings before Luis Cessa and Aroldis Chapman finished off the game for the Yankees.

2020

Yankees 11, Marlins 4 — September 26, 2020

Ho-hum four-hit day for DJ LeMahieu, who hit a league-leading .364 in 50 games that year.

Yankees 20, Blue Jays 6 — September 15, 2020

2020 was a weird year so it is fitting we have our first 20-run game of the list. While the Yankees crushed six home runs, the one that stands out was LeMahieu’s, which was off a sub-50 mph pitch from infielder Santiago Espinal.

Yankees 10, Orioles 1 — September 11, 2020

Old friend Luke Voit (league leader in HR that season) hit a pair of three-run HRs as the Yankees completed a doubleheader sweep of the Orioles.

Yankees 9, Red Sox 7 — August 2, 2020

If Judge hits a bomb in the eighth to break a 7-7 tie against Boston and no one is in the stands to see it, did it happen? Here is video proof:

2019 (a big year for unique scores)

Yankees 14, Rangers 7 — September 27, 2019

Yeah, the Yankees scored a lot of runs but also this ...

James Paxton exited tonight's game with a tight left glute. He was removed as a precautionary measure. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 28, 2019

Yankees 13, Blue Jays 3 — September 14, 2019

Sure, he left the previous game on this list with a tight left buttock, but prior to that mishap Paxton won his ninth straight start in this one.

Yankees 11, Orioles 8 — August 12, 2019

This was the year that Gleyber Torres had a personal vendetta against the Orioles. He hit three home runs this game, which contributed to his 13(!!) against the Orioles that season.

Yankees 9, Red Sox 2 — August 3, 2019

After this score hadn’t appeared in a Yankees victory in four years, it showed up twice in 2019. The Yankees scored seven runs in the fourth and both Alex Cora and Chris Sale had a meltdown.

Yankees 14, Twins 12 — July 23, 2019

One of the most exciting games in recent Yankees memory. Aaron Hicks made a game-saving catch and Ryan Ruocco had an electric call for a game that featured five lead changes or ties in the final three innings.

Yankees 17 Red Sox 13 — June 29, 2019

A Saturday night slugfest in London? That’s right, the Yankees and Red Sox combined for six home runs in a game that featured both teams in their home white uniforms. Weird. (Again, read the aforementioned PSA Top 25 Games series for more.)

Yankees 10, Blue Jays 8 — June 24, 2019

CC Sabathia pitched a gem and Jonathan Holder tried to give it away during a this-shouldn’t-be-this-close game in the Bronx.

Yankees 10, Astros 6 — June 20, 2019

The Yankees won their sixth straight game behind four home runs, including one from Edwin Encarnación.

Yankees 13, Rays 5 — May 19, 2019

The Yankees offense was fueled by nine walks in this one. Hey, they can’t all be exciting.

Yankees 15, Orioles 3 — April 7, 2019

The Yankees continued to beat up the Orioles, tagging them for seven home runs, including a hat trick from Gary Sánchez. That was the first time the Yankees had hit seven home runs in a road game since 1961. It was quite the introduction to the most infamous of the Juiced Ball years.

2018

Yankees 9, Orioles 0 — July 11, 2018

I felt surprised to see a 9-0 score this late on the list. Not common, but this uncommon? Even more uncommon was a 2018 Sonny Gray gem in a Yankees uniform, but he did just that in this one, going six scoreless innings strong with just three hits allowed.

Yankees 11, Red Sox 1 — July 1, 2018

The Yankees secured two 11-1 victories in 2018, but the most recent was a beatdown of David Price who gave up eight earned runs in 3.1 innings. Hicks went yard three times.

2017 (Let’s get weird)

Yankees 16, Rangers 7 — September 10, 2017

Judge hit his 40th HR of his remarkable rookie season, which traveled 463 feet to left center.

Yankees 14, Orioles 3 — June 11, 2017

This time Judge hit a home run that cleared the bleachers in left center ...

Yankees 16, Orioles 3 — June 10, 2017

And then, get this, somehow on back-to-back days the Yankees and Orioles played a game with a score combination that has not been seen since in a Yankees victory...

Yankees 11, Royals 7 — May 17, 2017

Please ignore this game and see below. Thank you.

Yankees 12, Orioles 4 — April 29, 2017

Remember when I mentioned that the Yankees and Orioles played to back-to-back games with score combinations that have not been seen since? Welp ...

Yankees 14, Orioles 11 — April 28, 2017

They did it earlier in the season too! Am I so deep into this list that I’m becoming irrationally floored by this happening twice in a season, against the same opponent? Maybe, but let me have my fun, I’m 29 games in.

This also happens to be one of my favorite regular-season Yankee games. The Yankees erased an eight-run lead by the Orioles and Matt Holliday hit a three-run walk-off home run in the 10th to seal the win.

2016

Yankees 14, Orioles 4 — August 26, 2016

Rookie Gary was on a heater for the ages. Chase Headley and Ronald Torreyes also joined the hit parade and the Yankees once again routed the Orioles.

Yankees 13, Cleveland 7 — August 5, 2016

These 2016 lineups are fun to look at: Jacoby Ellsbury, Mark Teixeira, Brian McCann. But it was Starlin Castro’s grand slam that propelled the Yankees in this one.

Yankees 16, Astros 6 — April 6, 2016

Starlin Castro was feeling comfortable as the new second baseman for the Yanks. He had five RBI on a cold day in the Bronx.

2015

Yankees 13, Red Sox 8 — September 2, 2015

The Yankees scored eight runs in the second inning, led by two Yankees who will certainly be remembered in Monument Park one day — Greg Bird and John Ryan Murphy.

Yankees 15, Braves 4 — August 28, 2015

McCann returned to Turner Field and collected a dinger while Masahiro Tanaka went seven strong against the Braves. Chris Young homered off Jonny Gomes. These were different times for Atlanta.

Yankees 13, White Sox 6 — July 31, 2015

Was hoping since this was trade deadline day in 2015 that the Yankees would have made a significant move I could write about, but instead, they traded for Dustin Ackley ...

... but Mark Teixeira did set a new MLB record.

Yankees 21, Rangers 5 — July 28, 2015

The second-highest run total on this list! Maybe I should have stopped here, but no one likes a quitter.

The Rangers scored five runs in the first inning off of Chris Capuano and then did not get a hit the rest of the game thanks to Diego Moreno (5.1 IP) and Adam Warren (3 IP). The Yankees stormed back with a blackjack. Moreno would only appear in nine games in his entire MLB career.

2014

Yankees 12, Rangers 11 — July 29, 2014

The best stat of this game may be the seven RBI recorded by the Rangers’ J.P. Arencibia, but Brett Gardner’s four hits and a balanced Yankees offense stole the show. Also, 12-11 is a great score.

Yankees 14, Red Sox 5 — April 24, 2014

Following the announcement that Iván Nova was going to have Tommy John and the Michael Pineda I-swear-my-neck-shines-like-that pine tar game, CC went out and shoved against the Red Sox.

2013

(none, and deservingly so for that team)

2012

Yankees 10, A’s 9 — September 22, 2012

I’m surprised it took this long to get a 10-9 outcome. It was the final unique score combination to feature 10 runs or less by the Yankees in a win. The last one before this was the 9-0 contest against the Orioles in 2018. This marathon was quite the back-and-forth contest too, as Raúl Ibañez foreshadowed his eventual playoff heroics by helping New York match Oakland’s four-spot in the 13th inning before an error ended it in the 14th.

Yankees 15, Red Sox 9 — April 21, 2012

Yankees erase a nine-run lead. Check. Nick Swisher hits a grand slam. Check. The Yankees post back-to-back seven-run innings to beat the Red Sox. Checkmate.

2011 (We finish strong with where it all began)

Yankees 11, Orioles 10 — September 5, 2011

Jesús Montero’s first career home run alert! He then added his second in the same game.

Yankees 18, White Sox 7 — August 3, 2011

Derek Jeter has not been mentioned once in this article, but a 5-for-6 game will get you on the list.

Yankees 17, Orioles 3 — July 30, 2011

The Yankees set a franchise record by scoring twelve runs in the first inning. Modest.

Yankees 17, A’s 7 — July 22, 2011

The A’s let poor Trevor Cahill give up 10 runs in two innings of work. Talk about laboring.

The Final Score

Yankees 22, A’s 9 — August 25, 2011

I leave you with the game that started me down this crazy rabbit hole. One of the wildest games in franchise history, the Yankees set an MLB record by becoming the first team to hit three grand slams in one game. Jorge Posada played second base, on an all-around wacky, rainy day in the Bronx.

If you made it this far, I appreciate you. I need a nap.