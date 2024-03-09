Yankees History: The first time the Bombers ever reached first place

While you’re certainly allowed to have some qualms about the current team and the very recent history, as a Yankee fan, you probably have some pretty good memories. As the franchise often likes to point out, the Yankees have won 27 World Series championships, the most of any MLB team. Besides that, there’s really only like a couple periods in the last 100 years where they haven’t competed for a championship or have at least been obviously trying to.

Basically since Babe Ruth came over from the Red Sox, the Yankees started winning and haven’t left baseball relevancy since. However before him, the franchise had more downs than ups. They came close to winning an AL pennant a couple times, but didn’t actually breakthrough until Ruth. In fact, it took a bit before they even spent a day in first place.

The first year of the New York Yankees’ franchise was in 1903, when they were officially known as the New York Highlanders. That year, the Clark Griffith-managed squad went a respectable 72-62, but that was only good enough to finish in a middle-of-the-pack fourth place.

Besides that, they never even spent one single day leading the American League in their inaugural year. The 1903 Highlanders lost their opening game of the season, falling 3-1 to the Washington Senators. They won their first game the following day, and spent the rest of the season vacillating in 10-game over/under .500 mark.

As you might expect considering how many teams there were in that era, the Opening Day loss put the Highlanders in a tie for fifth place. While some early wins in May saw them get as high as second place and within a game of the lead, they never spent even a day in their inaugural season in first place in the AL. Going into 1904, that was still a thing to check off the all-time checklist.

The Highlanders had a tough task on their hands to start the 1904 season as they were set to take on the defending champion Boston Americans — today known as the Red Sox. In 1903, Boston had defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 in the best-of-nine inaugural version of the modern World Series. Besides that, on Opening day they gave a start to their ace: a certain pitcher named Cy Young. Young may have no longer been that at 37-years-old, but he was still one of the best pitchers in the game, having led the league in wins and several other stats the season before.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders’ lineup featured several good players for the era — including future Hall of Famer Willie Keeler — but no one of the historical stature of Young. However on this day at Hilltop Park in New York, the Highlanders came out firing. They quickly jumped on Young for five first inning runs in the bottom half of the frame. They added even more to that by scoring a run each in second, third, and fourth innings. In total, they ended up getting the future award namesake for eight runs on 10 hits, with three errors — including one by Young himself — sprinkled in.

On the other hand, the Highlanders’ own ace — Jack Chesbro — was solid, opening up what would become a legendary season for him. He scattered six hits and gave up just two runs as the Highlanders won 8-2. This game would be the first nine of 454.2 innings he pitched and the first win of the 41 times he was victorious on the season.

Besides that, it meant the Highlanders started a season 1-0 for the first time ever. That allowed them to finish April 14, 1904 tied for first place, the first ever occurrence of that in franchise history. A loss the next day would drop them back out of first, making the initial time atop the AL standings a brief one.

Considering that was Opening Day, the 1904 Highlanders did end that day tied with a couple other teams, as Cleveland, the Tigers, and the Athletics also all started 1-0. They wouldn’t hold the AL lead on their own until August 19th of the same season when they beat the White Sox to go up 0.5 games on Chicago. The 1904 Highlanders went all the way to the final day of the season in contention for the AL pennant, only to fall heart-breaking-ly short.

In the decades since, the Yankees have spent quite a lot of time in first place in the league and later the division. However, they had to start somewhere.

Resources

https://www.baseball-reference.com/teams/NYY/1903-schedule-scores.shtml

https://www.baseball-reference.com/boxes/NYA/NYA190404140.shtml

https://www.baseball-reference.com/teams/NYY/1904-schedule-scores.shtml