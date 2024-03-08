Yankees 1, Blue Jays 2: Stroman shines as the lineup goes quiet

Aside from the headline offseason acquisition of Juan Soto, the Yankees’ next-biggest move of the offseason was signing Marcus Stroman to bolster the rotation. He’s been a solidly above-average starter in the big leagues for a decade now, and although it’s only spring training, he’s had a promising beginning to his time in pinstripes.

Stroman got the starting nod on Friday against Toronto’s Chris Bassitt, another vet he’ll likely meet more than a few times in AL East battles to come. The Bombers elected to go with a mostly full lineup of starters, spots 1-7 at least, while the Jays only had a handful of regulars on the card.

DJ LeMahieu led things off with a single, only to be eliminated on a Juan Soto double play ball, in what would turn out to be a quiet first frame on both sides. Stroman struck out Bo Bichette to start off his excellent afternoon on the bump. The second was just as sparse, as the Yanks went down on a trio a grounders, and while the Blue Jays had their first runner reach, nothing would come of it.

The Yankees broke the seal in their half of the third, starting with a one-out single from shortstop Kevin Smith. The lineup wrapped back to the top, where LeMahieu tallied his second hit of the game, this time a slashing double down the line that put New York up 1-0.

Bassitt settled down into what was a very solid outing, and Stroman kept on rolling. Things stayed quiet in the fourth, as both right-handers maintained reasonable pitch counts, both just over 50 after four frames of work. Bassitt came out for the fifth inning, something he hadn’t done yet this spring, to face the first batter and would depart after retiring Alex Verdugo. Génesis Cabrera came on to finish up the inning without much drama.

Stroman wouldn’t return for the fifth, ending his day with four scoreless and hitless innings, a pair of strikeouts, and an efficient 53 pitches in total. Stroman looked excellent again, as he allowed just one baserunner, improving his spring resume to 10.1 innings, with just two walks and two earned runs.

Clay Holmes picked up where Stroman left off, and worked a scoreless fifth in relief, flaunting his bowling ball sinker as usual, getting a K out of Daniel Vogelbach, and then a couple of weak-contact outs to complete the 1-2-3 outing. Yimi García came on for the Jays in the sixth, and did his best Carl Hubbell impression, striking out Juan Soto and then Aaron Judge, before inducing an Anthony Rizzo popup right back to him.

In the seventh, the Jays cracked the scoreboard and then some. With Yerry De Los Santos now on the bump for the Yankees, Alan Roden walked and Bichette followed with a double to right field. Nathan Lukes, however, was the one that put Toronto on the board in this one with a two-run triple that missed being a homer by just a few feet.

Back-to-back Yankee hitters reached in the seventh, with a Trent Grisham single and a Verdugo walk, but nothing would come of it. Reinforcements on both sides began to flood in during the seventh and eighth, as Cody Poteet also took over on the mound where he was hit hard but managed a scoreless seventh.

Spencer Jones got himself an at-bat, pinch-hitting for Soto, where he grounded out in an otherwise quiet eighth inning for both the Yankees and Blue Jays.

The Yankees headed into their last licks in the ninth down 2-1 against funky left-hander Mason Fluharty. There was no rally in their bones, as he made a trio of Yankee batters look silly to close out the 2-1 victory for Toronto.

This was a quick and clean spring matinee, that the Yankees ultimately lost. But on the bright side, Stroman looked excellent, tossing four hitless innings and adding onto his already impressive spring. LeMahieu reached base all three times he was up while the rest of the lineup was mostly silent, managing just three hits outside of him.

Also of note, during the early stages of this game, it was announced that Joey Votto would be signed by the Blue Jays with a non-roster invite to camp. It’s good to see one of this era’s best hitters possibly back in action, for his hometown team, no less.

The Yankees are back in action on Saturday to take on the Twins in Fort Myers. Nestor Cortes is scheduled to get the start for a 1:05pm ET matchup that won’t be available for TV viewing, where he’s slated to take on Bailey Ober.

Box Score