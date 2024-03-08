New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays: Marcus Stroman vs. Chris Bassitt

The Yankees are taking a trip to Dunedin for their third matchup of the spring with the Blue Jays.

A pair of veteran righties are taking the bump in this AL East contest, Marcus Stroman for the Yanks, and Chris Bassitt for the Jays. Stroman is making the third (unofficial) start of his Yankee career, as he looks to continue what’s been a nice spring for him. The 32-year-old has tossed 6.1 innings in total, giving up a pair of earned runs and striking out five. His last effort was an excellent one, where he tossed four innings, allowing just a pair of hits to the Orioles last week.

Bassitt is also making his third start of the spring, though he hasn’t quite had the same success thus far. In five innings of work he’s struck out just one batter while giving up three earned runs, all of which came in as many innings in his last outing against Atlanta. These two mid-rotation vets square off in a matchup we’ll almost certainly see a few times throughout the season.

New York’s lineup this afternoon features a good amount of their prospective everyday players. This features a DJ LeMahieu, Juan Soto, and Aaron Judge top of the order we can hopefully get very used to. Toronto can’t quite say the same, with many of their secondaries getting the nod today, though Bo Bichette will be at short, and Alejandro Kirk behind the plate.

Join us in the game thread to follow along this afternoon.

How to watch

Location: TD Ballpark — Dunedin, FL

First pitch: 1:07 pm ET

TV broadcast: Sportsnet ONE

Radio broadcast: None

Online stream: YES App, MLB.tv

