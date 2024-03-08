Yankees’ defense must catch up in the outfield

If you’re reading a Yankees blog in March weeks before Opening Day, you probably know that it was Yogi Berra who said “Baseball is 90-percent mental. The other half is physical.” Half of that half is fielding. For all the (well-deserved) commotion made about how bad the Yankees were offensively in 2023, there has been relatively little said about how they were almost as bad defensively—especially in the outfield.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who watched first baseman Jake Bauers play 370 innings in the outfield last year, or who saw Franchy Cordero spend any time at all on defense, or who witnessed Giancarlo Stanton move with the agility of an oil tanker. Routes taken were terrible. Relays were missed. Balls that would have been caught easily by rangier or more experienced outfielders turned into bloop singles. Bloop singles whose damage could have been mitigated turned into runs for the opponent.

In the clip above, Bauers misread the ball, made a heroic adjustment at the last possible second that fell just short, and then botched actually picking up the ball, allowing the go-ahead run to score. That much is obvious.

The clip serves better as a bitter reminder that it wasn’t only the terrible offense that cost the Yankees games last year — the outfield defense lost plenty of games for the Bombers, too. The Yankees were forced to rely on players like Bauers, Billy McKinney, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (who was actually decent in center field), and Oswaldo Cabrera—all natural infielders—to log substantial innings in the outfield after Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge, Harrison Bader, and Stanton all missed time. Later on, the Yankees were forced to call up rookies Everson Pereira and Jasson Dominguez to try and right the sinking ship. In short, the Yankees were bad in the outfield because they were injured in the outfield, which led to inexperience in the outfield.

It wasn’t just the eye test that confirmed this shoddy glovework in 2023. Statistically speaking, the Yankees underperformed as well. FanGraphs ranked the Yankees’ outfield 25th in terms of Defensive Runs Saved (DRS). The season was even more bleak in terms of Ultimate Zone Rating (UZR), with the Yankees ranking 29th in the majors for all outfielders. The defense also fell short when measuring how many runs they prevented. In terms of Outs Above Average (OAA), the Yankees ranked 20th among MLB outfields. To emphasize how poor the outfield was in particular, when taking the infield’s OAA into account, the Yankees rank a more respectable 13th among all big-league defenses. There was only one Yankee outfielder who accumulated positive OAA—Bader, who was waived in August due in part to his dismal bat.

Another way to measure the Yankees’ outfield defensive performance is through Baseball Prospectus’ relatively new Defensive Runs Prevented statistic. DRP basically measures how many runs a defender prevents by analyzing the player’s range, arm, and ability to prevent baserunners from advancing. For context, the best defender by DRP last year was standout Arizona rookie Corbin Carroll, with a DRP of 10.6. The Yankees did not have an outfielder with more than 1.1 DRP. Baseball Savant’s Fielding Run Value (FRV), measures defense similarly, compiling individual defensive metrics and placing them onto a “single run-based scale.” So, for instance, Bader had a +10 FRV last year, with 8 runs prevented thanks to his range and 2 due to his arm.

With this in mind, going position by position through Savant is both an eye-opening experience and a frightening stroll down memory lane. Besides Bader, the only Yankees to post a positive FRV were IKF and Estevan Florial, with 3 and 1 respectively. All other outfielders posted either a 0 FRV or below. It was almost impressive how bad some Yankees measured by this statistic — Willie Calhoun managed to compile a -2 FRV in just 22 innings in left field last year.

Defensive stats are still finicky, even in this age of advanced analytics. They should not be interpreted in a vacuum. Nor should they be the linchpin upon which an argument’s foundation is built. That doesn’t change the fact that the Yankees outfield was just flat-out worse than the majority of the league statistically speaking. And the Yankees graded poorly according to different defensive statistics measuring different things. These statistics, combined with the good-old-fashioned eye test, show that the 2023 Yankee outfielders had bad range, got less outs and prevented fewer runs than even a mediocre team. They stunk, no matter how you cut it.

It should be made clear that the individual players were not put in a position to succeed by the team. By not anchoring outfield depth, the Yankees were putting Clydesdales in the Kentucky Derby and betting on them to win. A change was needed this offseason. The Yankees have parted ways with McKinney, Bauers, IKF, Bader, Cordero, Hicks, and Calhoun one way or another either across the past 10 months. And with three new outfielders—Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo, and Trent Grisham, players like Stanton and Cabrera stand to play diminished roles in the outfield in 2024.

So did the Yankees get better defensively in the outfield? Well, it’s complicated. Soto grades out terribly in left field—the only position he played in 2023. He compiled a -7 FRV in San Diego in 2023, By DRP, Soto ranked fifth worst in the Majors, with -2.1. Savant places Soto in just the 3rd percentile of range (although he does have a pretty good arm). The silver lining is that he will be moving from the wide open expanses of Petco Park’s outfield to, presumably, the miniscule-in-comparison right field at the Stadium.

On the other hand, Verdugo has experience playing in Yankee Stadium’s left field from his days in Boston. According to FRV, he made massive improvements on defense last year, and placed in the 95th percentile for arm strength according to Baseball Savant. He posted a 1 OAA, meaning he is slightly above average in the field according to that metric. He will be an improvement in left field over the likes of Bauers, McKinney, and co.

That leaves center field. Ostensibly, Aaron Judge will be playing the majority of the innings in 2024. Judge only played 134 innings in center last year, and advanced statistics penalize Judge for his lack of range which gets exposed in center field as opposed to Yankee Stadium’s smaller right field. Yankee fans are accustomed to seeing Judge perform some incredible feats in the field—from robbing Shohei Ohtani at the wall in center to the-catch-that-shall-not-be-named in Dodger Stadium’s right field. Whether a 32-year old Judge coming off of an injured toe will continue to perform those incredible feats, especially patrolling center field, for an entire season remains to be seen.

That’s why the addition of Trent Grisham may prove important to the 2024 Yankees.

Grisham posted had a +7 FRV last year in center, almost all of that value coming from his range. The two-time Gold Glove Award winner compiled a 4.3 UZR, which correlates to right around an All-Star-caliber center fielder. As these stats are compilation stats and not rate stats, he will definitely see a reduction in these metrics from 2023 to 2024 as he assumes a bench role. However, the addition of Grisham represents a major improvement to the Yankees’ outfield defense.

It’s true the analysis of the new Bombers’ defensive prowess was almost entirely reliant on defensive metrics, a trap I warned against earlier in this piece. I have not had the pleasure of watching hundreds of innings of Juan Soto play baseball just yet. Statistics aside, however, the Yankees outfield defense will be improved in 2024 for one simple reason: they expect to play outfielders in the outfield.