Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/8/24

The Athletic | Tim Britton ($): We’re reaching the part of spring training where extension talks start to heat up, as players look to solidify their contract status and most prefer not to negotiate in-season. Just yesterday, the Red Sox came to terms with righty starter Brayan Bello on a deal that will likely keep him in Boston for at least the rest of the decade. It’s probably too late now for the Yankees to work out a deal with Gleyber Torres ahead of his upcoming free agency, but a long-term extension for sophomore Anthony Volpe could be possible. As we saw with Bobby Witt Jr., locking up the shortstop of your future can be a shrewd idea, although New York may want to wait one more season to see how Volpe improves over his rookie season before committing to the future.

CBS Sports: Oswald Peraza has been badgered by shoulder tightness and pinching for a good chunk of spring, and was finally sent for imaging on Thursday. The infielder didn’t seem to be particularly concerned in speaking to reporters, but a nagging injury after a bit of an underwhelming rookie season is a topic of concern for the youngster. A late report by Joel Sherman noted that the Yankees were in on Amed Rosario (as well as Kiké Hernández, which was known) before they signed elsewhere, so their confidence in both Peraza’s health and future is worth monitoring.

New York Post | Joel Sherman: Speaking of Sherman, here’s another piece from him. The grandson of George Steinbrenner, Steve Swindal Jr. has been involved in Yankee operations for a decade now. From the “grunt work” of video scouting to growing within the player development system, he seems to be someone that the organization is grooming for a top job in the near future (his father was once the heir apparent himself). Hal Steinbrenner may retain management partner status, but Swindal seems to be more interested in the guts of baseball, rather than just the business of it.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: The Yankees have a glut of players in the final year of team control, with Torres, Alex Verdugo, and of course Juan Soto just to name three. The “contract year” phenomenon is kind of a real thing, which may mean stellar performances from the guys playing for their next big deal, but it also introduces some volatility to projecting the roster — and payroll — over the next few seasons.

Baseball America | Josh Norris ($): Spencer Jones and Clayton Beeter are taking all the headlines from the Yankee crop of prospects in this year’s camp, but some of the lower level names are worth watching too. Norris pegs a pair of complex league hurlers, Carlos Lagrange and Henry Lalane, as talented arms worth keeping an eye on as they look to move up into A-ball and above. They’ll both be at the Spring Breakout game next Saturday. (Check out the full Baby Bomber roster here.)