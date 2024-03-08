Is the cutter the solution to Carlos Rodón’s struggles?

After an injury-riddled start to his promising career, Carlos Rodón reinvented himself as a pitcher and quickly became one of the best starters in the league. His 2.67 ERA, 2.42 FIP, 26.9 percent K-BB%, and 11.1 fWAR between 2021 and 2022 all landed among top-five qualified starters. It was the kind of prolonged run of dominance — built on a foundation of concrete mechanical changes from his injury-plagued early years — that justified handing him a six-year, $162 million contract before the start of last season.

When you come with that kind of price tag, fans expect immediate and sustained success. We got the opposite from Rodón in his first year in pinstripes. He missed the first half of the season while recovering from forearm, back, and hamstring ailments and then was one of the worst starters in the league upon his return, finishing with a 6.85 ERA and -0.2 fWAR including 15 homes runs in just 64.1 innings (over two per nine).

Rodón’s strikeout rate plummeted as hitters were making an alarming amount of contact with his four-seamer, the pitch regressing from a 28.7-percent whiff rate and .207 average against over the two years prior to a 21.7-percent whiff rate and .294 average against in 2023. And while spring training stats are meaningless, he has not quieted the worriers by giving up seven home runs across two Grapefruit league starts and a live BP against Yankees minor leaguers.

A lot of the discourse surrounding Rodón’s disappointing debut year in the Bronx has revolved around his limited arsenal. He’s a two-pitch starter — he threw his four-seamer and slider a combined 89.2 percent of the time — leading many fans to accuse him of becoming predictable. This is lazy analysis. Rodón rode an 85.9-percent fastball-slider usage rate in 2021 and an even more extreme 92.3-percent fastball-slider usage rate in 2022 to being the third-most valuable pitcher in baseball over that two-year span.

If, however, we accept the premise that Rodón has indeed become predictable and therefore needs to diversify his pitch mix, we need to ask why a pitcher might consider a cutter over other pitch types. There are three main reasons why a pitcher would turn to a cutter as their first option — it’s an easy pitch to learn for guys who throw a four-seamer and gyro slider, cutters are less prone to platoon disadvantages, and cutters can help bridge the gap if the velocity or movement separation between four-seamer and slider is too wide to effectively tunnel the pitches.

Rodón checked all three of these boxes in 2023. It shouldn’t be hard to learn the grip and delivery given his mastery of a four-seamer and gyro slider. Righties slugged 79 points higher against him and with 35 more points of wOBA than lefties — we’ve seen how Clarke Schmidt learned the cutter to mitigate his struggles against lefties. Finally, researchers at Prospects Live have determined that the ideal separation of four-seamer and slider for tunneling falls between 6-14 inches or horizontal movement, 8-16 inches of induced vertical break, and 6-11 mph of velocity. In 2023, Rodón’s four-seamer and slider were separated by 10 mph and 14.2 inches of horizontal break so he’s good on both those counts. However, the 18.5-inch separation in induced vertical break is perhaps too wide and begins to explain why his four-seamer performed significantly worse at the top of the zone.

As John Foley of Pitcher List explored last year, the cutter is the perfect bridge between a four-seamer and slider whose movement diverge. Take this example of Yu Darvish:

The cutter fills in the gap between the vertical movement profiles of four-seamer and slider. This looks eerily similar to Rodón’s pitch movement chart from 2023, albeit flipped for the southpaw:

Through his first two spring starts, Rodón has thrown ten cutters averaging 89.9 mph, 26.1 inches of drop, and 2.6 inches of glove-side movement. Even with this limited sample size, we can begin to tease out Rodón’s intent when throwing the pitch. Here are the five he threw against the Rays in his last start:

To me, it looks like he’s throwing it for called strikes at the top of the zone and in on the hands of righties to induce weak contact. Indeed, two of the cutters on the glove-side edge of the zone resulted in a Yandy Díaz ground out and Randy Arozarena popup, with an average exit velocity of 68.5 mph. It appears we have an early roadmap for ideal deployment of the pitch. Throwing it for called strikes at the top of the zone should up the whiff rate on elevated four-seamers as well as chases on sliders below the zone while also giving him a soft contact weapon against opposite-handed batters if he can command that inside edge.

My one concern with Rodón’s cutter is it can resemble a cement-mixer slider when thrown in the bottom-half of the zone, dropping directly into the pull swing plane of a right-handed hitter. Exhibit A — these two pitches to Alejandro Kirk:

Kirk effortlessly drops the barrel on both pitches, the first hooking just foul and the second leaving the ballpark. It’s noteworthy that Austin Wells sets a high target both times and Rodón misses — it’s further confirmation of how Rodón should be using the pitch: either at the top of or above the zone or buried in off the plate on the hands of righties.

Rodón is far from the first Yankees starter to tinker with a cutter over the last few seasons. We’ve chronicled extensively on the site how Schmidt, Gerrit Cole, and Luis Severino added it in recent years, so there’s a clear understanding of how to teach the pitch by Matt Blake and the rest of the pitching coaching staff. Perhaps the former two pitchers can be invaluable resources to Rodón, sharing their successes and failures in the early stages of learning the cutter to make his process as streamlined as possible.