Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/8/24

I’m going to keep the intro short today and simply beseech the Yankees to stay healthy for the rest of March (and 2024). Oswald Peraza scared me a bit. So that’s what’s happening!

Today on the site, Matt will preview the Royals’ attempt to rebound from possibly their worst seasons in franchise history (with a big assist from Bobby Witt Jr.), Peter will discuss Carlos Rodón’s attempts to add a cutter into his arsenal amid a comeback bid of his own, and Matt will be back to break down Jose Trevino’s return from injury in 2024. Later on, Nick Sarnelli will analyze the Yankees’ improved outfield defense and Madison will answer your mailbag questions.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 1:07 p.m. EST

TV: YES App, Sportsnet One (or MLB.tv)

Venue: TD Ballpark, Dunedin, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who had the more impressive game last night, Austin Wells or Ian Hamilton? (Consult the linked clips if you missed it.)

2. Which future Hall of Famer will have the best 2024 after returning from injury among the trio of Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, and Justin Verlander?