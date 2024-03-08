2024 MLB Season Preview: Kansas City Royals

After ascending to the top of baseball and winning the 2015 World Series, the Royals pretty slid back down the other direction in the hurry. Although they followed up their championship season with a couple .500 campaigns and third-place finishes, they’ve finished in fourth or last in the AL Central every year since 2018. Last year was the worst of all years since, as their 106 losses trailed only the moribund A’s for the worst in baseball and even surpassed the disaster show White Sox.

However, as you might expect for a team that’s been in a rebuilding phase for a bit now, they have amassed some young talent. Will that allow Kansas City to take a step forward in 2024, or are they doomed to another 100+ loss season?

Kansas City Royals

2023 record: 56-106 (5th, AL Central)

2024 FanGraphs Projection: 76-86 (4th, AL Central)

When looking at the Royals this year and going forward, it’s hard not to start anywhere but with Bobby Witt Jr. The son of a former major leaguer and the second overall draft pick in 2019, Witt had a breakout season in 2023. A highly-rated prospect, he debuted with a pretty good 2022, but exploded last year, as he put up a 30-30 season. Then this past winter, he came to term with the Royals on an 11-year, $288.8-million deal, keeping him in Kansas City for the foreseeable future. In Witt, the Royals have a potential cornerstone piece. Now, they have to figure out who around him should also stick around.

Besides Witt, the Royals had nine other position players 25 or younger who appeared in 2023. The best of them, at least so far in their careers, is 1B/DH Vinnie Pasquantino, who broke into the big leagues in 2022 with a very impressive season. He was hitting fairly well last year as well before undergoing shoulder surgery in June. While he never was one to appear on Top 100 prospect lists or anything, Pasquantino has hit at pretty much every level, and there’s reason to believe that he can be a good bat behind Witt.

Among their young players to put in positive contributions last year were Maikel García, Nelson Velázquez, and Nick Loftin. KC also has Nick Pratto, who while he hasn’t been great in the majors so far, has been a Top 100 prospect as recently as 2022. Add in some solid veterans like Salvador Perez, and you have the pieces for what could step up and become a solid offense. They probably won’t be quite good enough to contend for a playoff spot, but you could maybe see some solid developments there.

On the other hand, the Royals’ pitching needs to take a pretty massive step forward if they want to have any amount of success this year. Their 5.17 ERA as a team was only better than the A’s and high-altitude-playing Rockies, and well above the MLB average of 4.33.

They got one positive development on that front down the stretch of 2023 in the form of Cole Ragans. After coming over from Texas in the Rangers’ trade for Aroldis Chapman, Ragans put up a 2.64 ERA and a 2.49 FIP in over 70 innings. While he hadn’t matched that in his time in the majors with Texas and was never a truly top prospect, any optimism with him being a solid rotation piece is understandable. However, KC will certainly need more than him, and that’s when things get sketchy.

While they’re by no my fishing in the big pond this winter, the Royals made a couple solid additions in the form of Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo, which should help some. However if the Royals are to take any genuinely big step forward this year, they’ll probably need to see a breakout year from the likes of Brady Singer, Daniel Lynch II, and Alec Marsh. None of those three have been excellent so far in their MLB careers, but all have some degree of prospect pedigree. If they can get a good year out of one or more of them or another young pitcher in their system, that would be a positive sign for Kansas City’s future.

The projections tend to expect that the Royals will improve on their 106-loss season last year, and to be honest, that wouldn’t be hard to do. However if they do, it’s still hard to see them making a big enough jump to get into playoff contention. Then again, they are in the AL Central, so who knows?

Ongoing PSA Team Previews

Arizona Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves

Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs

Chicago White Sox

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Guardians

Colorado Rockies

Detroit Tigers

Houston Astros