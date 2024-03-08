Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Jose Trevino

After being acquired in the final days before the start of the 2022 season, Jose Trevino ended up becoming one of the most fun parts of that year. With Ben Rortvedt going down in spring training, these Yankees needed a legitimate big leaguer with some amount of experience catching in The Show to fill a spot alongside expected started Kyle Higashioka.

Over the first couple months of the year, Trevino not only provided that, but caught fire. He not only overtook Higashioka for the regular catching gig, but ended up having a good enough first half to be named an All-Star.

Some regression from that was to be expected in 2023, but Trevino fell off fairly hard from 2022. As it turned out, he was probably playing somewhat compromised with a wrist injury that eventually required season-ending surgery.

Now as we go into 2024, what can we expect from Trevino as he’s set to return for the Yankees this year?

2023 Statistics: 55 games, 168 plate appearances, .210/.257/312, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 58 wRC+, 7 defensive runs saved, 0.9 fWAR

2024 ZiPS Projections: 86 games, 277 plate appearances, .238/.272/.381, 6 HR, 31 RBI, 73 wRC+, 1.5 fWAR

Going into this season, the Yankees’ catching depth chart is a little less crowded that it was at this time last year, but a new option for the team has also emerged. The man who Trevino supplanted in 2022, Higashioka, is no longer around as he went to the Padres as part of the Juan Soto trade. Ben Rortvedt didn’t quite do enough in his time on the roster in 2023 to supplant Trevino in the pecking order, but the end of the season also saw the Yankees call up and give plenty of time to Austin Wells.

The former first-round draft pick Wells didn’t dominate when called upon last year, but he certainly showed flashes at the plate. His defense behind the plate were where the questions about him have been, but he was far from disastrous back there in his majors run last year. As a result, you’d expect the Yankees will give him plenty of opportunities to prove himself this year. To be honest, the ideal scenario for the Yankees in 2024 is that Wells’ bat lives up to the hype and he ends up rightfully earning the majority of the playing time. The Yankees’ lineup even not taking the catching position into account seems to be vastly improved from last year, but getting legitimately good offense from that position would lengthen the lineup even more.

However even if that does happen, Trevino will still likely have a decent-sized role to play this season. Throughout 2022, Trevino seemed to form a good combination with Gerrit Cole, and you’d expect. Considering that Cole seems to prefer a personal catcher situation, you’d expect that to continue this year. Aside from that, Trevino is just an incredible defense catcher in general with a Platinum Glove on his resume, and an asset to have around. He ranked 10th on the catcher leaderboard in defensive runs saved despite playing just 427.1 innings behind the plate. Everyone in the top five in that category played well over 500 innings back there.

I’d love to be wrong, but it seems unlikely that we’ll ever get the All-Star hitter that Trevino was in the first half. He had never really done that before at the plate, and wasn’t great last ever, even if he was dealing with injuries. Projections for him generally think he’ll be better than last year, but still not a slugger by any means. However, as a 1A, potential No. 1 catcher, he’s a very good option for the Yankees in 2024.