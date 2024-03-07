Yankees 5, Tigers 11: Austin Wells shines in Yankees loss

Seven pitchers started double-digit games for the Yankees last season (and Michael King started nine). While the Bombers hope for more durability from their staff this year, it takes more than five starters to make it through even the healthiest of campaigns.

After trading King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez, and Drew Thorpe to San Diego this offseason in the Juan Soto deal, the Yankees decided to bring back late-season addition Luke Weaver to a major-league contract to bolster their pitching depth. An experienced veteran with over 100 starts under his belt, Aaron Boone has mentioned Weaver as a likely backup plan should one of the Yankees’ expected starters miss time to injury.

Weaver started his first game of the spring tonight and permitted a lot of traffic, allowing six baserunners across 1.1 innings of work. He worked out of trouble in the first, striking out Gio Urshela after a 12-pitch battle of attrition and inducing a double play to end the frame. He was less fortunate in the second, allowing a 396-foot, two-run bomb to Andy Ibáñez before exiting with one out and two on. It was an uninspiring outing for Weaver that lends further credence to concerns about the Yankees’ rotation depth entering the season.

Giancarlo Stanton got his second start in right field this spring and looked serviceable if a bit tentative when the ball was hit his way. He (lightly) banged into the right-field wall chasing down a foul ball in the first and made a nice running catch on the warning track in the third.

On offense, the Yankees came out of the gates strong, putting together a rally on the strength of an Anthony Volpe infield single, walks by Trent Grisham and Stanton, a two-run double from Austin Wells, and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Everson Pereira. That was enough to chase Jack Flaherty in the first, though he returned to continue his outing in the second. Wells went deep again in the third, demolishing a hanger 361 feet to right field and chasing Flaherty for a second (and final) time in the process.

Wells also showcased a part of his game many fans have not yet seen, stealing third base in the first inning. The 24-year-old has swiped 39 bags in 291 minor league games (while only being caught once), though he didn’t attempt any steals during his 19-game MLB cameo last September.

Detroit tied the game at four in the fourth on a comedy of errors from the Yankees defense that began with an errant pickoff attempt by Victor González and included a deflection off the glove of Oswaldo Cabrera on the throw back in. A couple of mainstays got some stolen-base reps in during the fifth, first unsuccessfully (Volpe) and then successfully (Grisham).

At first, the Yankees bullpen excelled in relief of Weaver, as Danny Watson, González, Caleb Ferguson, and Ian Hamilton combined for 4.2 innings of no-earned-run ball. Hamilton, in particular, looked ready for prime time, striking out five and allowing just one baserunner in two innings of work.

The Ham pic.twitter.com/g0AcirKhnB — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 8, 2024

The game started to get away in the seventh. Anthony Misiewicz retired the first Tigers batter he faced before allowing the next five to reach base. By the time he exited, he had thrown 23 pitches and allowed four runs, staking Detroit to an 8-4 lead. The Yankees wasted a golden opportunity in the bottom of the inning, stranding the bases loaded on a well-struck groundout to shortstop off the bat of Carlos Narvaez.

Ron Marinaccio took a step forward on his comeback trail from a disappointing 2023, pitching around a two-out double to record a scoreless eighth in his fourth outing of what has been a difficult spring thus far. In the bottom of the inning, two catching prospects teamed up as Agustin Ramirez singled in Ben Rice to draw the Yankees to within three.

That’s as close as the score would get, as Detroit added three runs in the top of the ninth and shut down the Yankees in the bottom half to close out an 11-5 victory. Still, New York walked away from the game with some encouraging signs, namely Wells’ impressive outburst (Boone was singing the praises of his defense afterward, too), Hamilton’s dominant outing out of the bullpen, and a stress-free appearance in right field for Stanton.

The Yankees will be back on the YES App tomorrow at 1:07pm ET, facing the Blue Jays at their spring training facility in Dunedin. Prized free agent acquisition Marcus Stroman is expected to draw his third start this spring for the Yankees while veteran Chris Bassitt toes the bump for the Blue Jays.

Box Score