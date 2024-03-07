Yankees release prospect roster for Spring Breakout game

I don’t often go out of my way to praise Major League Baseball as a league that always knows what it’s doing, but the powers that be did come up with a great new idea for 2024 spring training. Prospects are the future, and in other popular American sports, they’re more easily followed because the path to the majors is much more clear. The stars will excel in college, get drafted, and often make a quick impact on their new NFL or NBA team.

In modern baseball, however, everyone needs at least some time in the minor leagues. Even generational top overall picks like Bryce Harper and Gerrit Cole worked on their game in the minors. So while the hype exists and diehards can still tune into MiLB.tv and other such outlets to watch them, the prospects don’t get much of a spotlight until they’re in The Show.

Back in December, MLB revealed that from March 14-17 of 2024 spring training, there would be a series of “Spring Breakout” games. Each team will have an all-prospect roster matched up with another. It’s a brief showcase of course, but it’s a terrific opportunity to direct more eyes to the game’s future.

The Yankees’ Spring Breakout game will be at their spring home of Tampa on Saturday, March 16th against the Blue Jays, following the conclusion of their MLB clubs’ early-afternoon game. Their roster has now been revealed:

MLB has announced the @Yankees' roster for the inaugural @MLB Spring Breakout Prospect Game vs. the @BlueJays on Saturday, March 16th at 4:05 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/VcTTZ9Dm1B — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) March 7, 2024

Even with outfielder Jasson Domínguez unavailable due to his recovery from Tommy John surgery, that is a very fun group of Baby Bombers.

Just to feature one outlet’s list of the talent included, here are the Baseball America Top 30 Yankees prospects who are on the roster for this event:

Outfielder Spencer Jones (2)

Outfielder Everson Pereira (3)

Shortstop Roderick Arias (4)

Right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton (6)

Left-handed pitcher Henry Lalane (7)

Shortstop George Lombard Jr. (8)

Right-handed pitcher Will Warren (9)

Left-handed pitcher Kyle Carr (10)

Catcher Ben Rice (12)

Right-handed pitcher Carlos Lagrange (13)

Left-handed pitcher Brock Selvidge (14)

Infielder Jorbit Vivas (15)

Catcher Agustin Ramirez (20)

Infielder Jared Serna (21)

Infielder Keiner Delgado (22)

Outfielder John Cruz (25)

Infielder Enmanuel Tejeda (28)

Second baseman Roc Riggio (29)

Some of these names, like the masher Jones, the 2023-debuter Pereira, and last year’s top draft pick Lombard, should be familiar to Yankees fans. Others, however, will be even more exciting to see. Lalane, for example, was a fast-rising pitching prospect who caught scouts’ eyes last season in Rookie ball, and this will be his first test above that distant level. The same goes for the 19-year-old shortstop Arias, who Nick Ahles profiled yesterday and was the Yankees’ most notable international free agent signing in 2022.

Get excited for the Spring Breakout and make sure to tune in!