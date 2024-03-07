Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Gleyber Torres

In a season marked by mediocrity on offense, Gleyber Torres was one of the few bright spots with the bat. Alongside Aaron Judge, he was one of only two above-average regulars in the Yankees’ 2023 lineup. Now entering his platform year, Torres should be even more motivated to put up a career performance, both for himself and as a key cog in the team’s plans to return to the postseason and make a deep run.

2023 statistics: 158 games, 672 plate appearances, .273/.347/.453, 25 HR, 68 RBI, 123 wRC+, 10.0 BB%, 14.6 K%, -4 Defensive Runs Saved, -3 Outs Above Average, 3.2 fWAR

2024 ZiPS projections: 152 games, 629 plate appearances, .271/.342/.454, 24 HR, 79 RBI, 121 wRC+, 9.5 BB%, 17.2 K%, 3.6 fWAR

Since his debut in 2018, Torres ranks as a top-ten second baseman by practically every offensive category including home runs, slugging, wRC+, and fWAR. Only Marcus Semien, Jose Altuve, and Ozzie Albies have hit more home runs among second basemen over that span, made all the more impressive by the fact that Torres has scaled back on swinging for the fences over the last two seasons.

I’ve always felt that Torres’ rookie campaign was more representative of his true talent level than the juiced-ball campaign of 2019 when he launched a team-high 38 home runs. It’s remarkable how much his performance in 2023 resembled his output from 2018 and indeed it appears that ZiPS too believes he has found his level as a roughly three-to-four-win player who’s around 20 percent better than league average with the bat.

Gleyber Torres Performance & Projections Year BA HR wRC+ fWAR/650 Year BA HR wRC+ fWAR/650 2018 0.271 24 121 3.2 2023 0.273 25 123 3.1 2024 (ZiPS) 0.271 24 121 3.7

That being said, there is reason to believe that Torres could perform to his upper-percentile projections, building off what was his most mature campaign as a hitter in 2023. With more of a patient and contact-oriented approach at the plate, Torres finally achieved his push to become a more disciplined hitter, without the sacrifice in contact quality that we saw from his forays into becoming more selective in 2020 and 2021. He posted the lowest strikeout rate (14.6 percent) of his career — a whopping eight percentage point drop from 2022 — to finish 12th-best among qualified hitters. His walk rate also rebounded into double-digits for the first time since 2020, likely as a result of him pushing his chase and whiff rates into the 70th percentile league-wide.

As I alluded to, he made these strides in selectivity while also optimizing his launch angle. A huge part of Torres’ maturation journey at the plate owes to his improved two-strike approach. As my colleague Nick analyzed on Tuesday, Torres tweaked his load mechanics in two-strike counts to prioritize solid contact over selling out for power. With a more balanced swing in those situations, Torres made his hardest contact on the best type of batted balls — line drives and fly balls.

There’s been discourse this spring about the Yankees’ best option to bat leadoff. DJ LeMahieu has been the team’s standard option practically since he joined and Aaron Boone has voiced his desire for maintaining that continuity. Looking purely at OBP, Juan Soto would be the first choice, but Soto has expressed in the past his preference to bat further down, allowing him to see more pitches first — and again Boone has not-so-subtly hinted that he’ll bat Soto and Judge two-three.

Looking beyond those options, a significant portion of the fanbase is split in their preference for either Torres or Anthony Volpe to lead the lineup. Volpe likely has to earn that privilege after posting the second-lowest qualified OBP in 2023. Torres’ OBP of .347 in 2023 is third-highest on the current roster behind Soto and Judge, however his bat may provide more value in more of a run-realizing role at the heart of the order. Boone has repeatedly expressed his desire to alternate handedness at the top of the lineup, creating a first four of LeMahieu, Soto, Judge, and Anthony Rizzo. This would allow Torres to bat fifth, where he’s posted a 133 wRC+ in his career — second-highest (134 wRC+ batting third) among spots in the lineup where he has at least 250 plate appearances.

If there’s one demerit against Torres, it’s that he’s prone to the occasional lapse in concentration on the diamond. He has graded out as slightly below average with the glove for most of his career, exacerbated by the dozen or so routine plays he tends to botch. He also graded out as the 12th-worst qualified baserunner in 2023 as it appears he sometimes forgets the situation. Interestingly, ZiPS believes that both these facets of his game should improve in 2024, which would push him into four-win territory. If he can eliminate that one remaining weak spot in his game while maintaining the offensive consistency of the last two seasons, the Yankees will have a real threat in the heart of their order, and Torres could be on his way to a handsome payday.