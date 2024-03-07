Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/7/24

ESPN.com | Jorge Castillo: Carlos Rodón is still ramping up, which he showed in yesterday’s outing. Castillo called it a “mixed bag” and that is pretty spot on. Rodón is working on a new pitch that may or may not stick. There is a process in place that is happening regardless of the result. We’ll see if it pays off or if Rodón goes back to primarily two-pitch mix.

The Athletic ($) | Andy McCullough: DJ LeMahieu, the landlord? LeMahieu’s secondary home in Michigan has housed so many major league players over the years that he says he “lost track” on how many. Funny enough, LeMahieu also said the place also looks better when he gets back. The Yanks’ infielder doesn’t seem like much of a designer.

NJ.com | Bridget Hyland: Are we in for a New York vs. New York bidding war? And I’m not talking about on the scale of Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Neither team was the front runner or incumbent in that scenario. With Juan Soto, that completely changes. How high will Steve Cohen go to steal Soto away?

FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe: Even though there are still multiple key free agents available, the season is approaching, the Yankees acquisitions are likely over, and it’s a good time to view how teams spent. The Yankees obviously were on the bottom tier of free agency spenders, but don’t forget about Juan Soto, who will earn over $30 million this season.