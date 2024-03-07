New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers: Luke Weaver vs. Jack Flaherty

This evening at George M. Steinbrenner Field, all eyes will be on Luke Weaver.

Outside of the Yankees’ projected Opening Day rotation, the 30-year-old right-hander is the only pitcher in spring training camp with extensive starting experience, having started over 100 games across his eight-year career. That includes three starts with the Yankees last September, during which Weaver pitched well (3.38 ERA and 132 ERA+ in 13.1 innings).

That audition was enough to net the former first-rounder a major-league contract with New York this season with a club option for 2025. He’s allowed one run in four innings of relief over the past two weeks but today’s game will give fans (and Yankees brass) the first chance this spring to see Weaver in a starting role. It’s a role he may be called on to fill during the regular season should any starters miss time to injury, especially if New York feels that prospects like Will Warren and Clayton Beeter need more seasoning at Triple-A.

Today’s lineup features Anthony Volpe leading off at shortstop and Trent Grisham batting second in center field. Batting third, Giancarlo Stanton will get his second opportunity this spring to play right field. Behind them are a host of players trying to earn a place on the Opening Day roster, from familiar faces in Austin Wells and Oswaldo Cabrera to veteran non-roster invitees José Rojas and Kevin Smith.

Detroit will give the ball to Jack Flaherty. As I wrote in our Tigers season preview yesterday, Flaherty is a high-risk, high-reward reclamation project on whom the team is pinning high hopes. The former Cardinals standout disappointed in 2023 and pitched even worse for the Orioles after coming over at the Trade Deadline.

Skipper A.J. Hinch’s lineup will include old friend Gio Urshela alongside established big-leaguers like Javier Báez, Jake Rogers, and Kerry Carpenter. MLB’s eighth-ranked Tigers prospect, Justyn-Henry Malloy, will also get the chance to showcase the tools that helped him hit 23 home runs with an .892 OPS in 136 games with Triple-A Toledo last season.

Join us in the game thread to follow along this evening.

How to watch

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field — Tampa, FL

First pitch: 6:35 pm ET

TV broadcast: None

Radio broadcast: None

Online stream: YES App, MLB.tv

