Yankees work to bridge the gap in the analytics divide

The term analytics has become a polarizing word in baseball. As someone who enjoys looking at different statistics as a way to gain a deeper understanding of the game, I can empathize with the perception of it that fuels the backlash. The frustration stems from seeing data analysts who are not former players and graduates from elite institutions enter and enforce sweeping changes on the game’s approach. These changes can sometimes lead to less in-game action, and in the Yankees case, not leading to a recent championship has frustrated fans and screaming sports talk hosts alike over the past several seasons.

There’s certainly a jocks versus nerds dynamic to the tension, but there is also genuine worry within the organization if utilizing so much data is actually benefiting players. At the end of last season, Aaron Judge expressed concern that the analytics department might not be placing value on the “right numbers.” Judge said that he has learned over the years to filter out data and focus on what he needs to know, but the organization may have faced challenges in effectively communicating their key points to younger players.

The Yankees this offseason elevated Aaron Leanhardt as an analyst to the major league coaching staff seemingly in hopes of being a unifier in the clubhouse between players and the data. Holding a doctorate at MIT, and having taught physics at the University of Michigan for seven years, Leanhardt may seem to critics to fit the prototype of another data cruncher looking to take the ‘human element’ out of his baseball. However, the reason this promotion garnered attention is because in addition to his physics background, he has been touted as an effective communicator and knowledgeable hitting coach.

He is entering his seventh season with the Yankees’ organization, the past three seasons as a hitting coach for minor-league affiliates. Before joining the Yankees, he coached Dawson State Community College in Montana. According to Judge, the early impact of Leanhardt as a teacher and coach has been noticeable. The captain complimented him in an interview with the New York Post for his ability to sift through the numbers, and using his hitting coach background to find what needs to be fixed. “Just being a former hitting coach, he’ll be able to see some things,” Judge told the New York Post. “That’s why I think he’ll be good at his job. He’ll be able to filter through the numbers, filter through stuff of maybe, ‘Hey, we’re getting these numbers,’ or, ‘We’re focused on this because of X, Y and Z’ instead of just looking at something and saying, ‘Hey, we gotta do this,’ or, ‘This needs to be fixed.’

In the context of player development, analytics can serve as a tool for flagging problem areas, with the coaching staff responsible for addressing how to fix the issues. But, as good instructors, you need to be able to explain the why to the player, or else they may not buy in.

Naturally, with a new analytics person in the dugout, there was some online pushback to the news about Leanhardt. For some fans, analytics is a broad term, and it often becomes a catch-all scapegoat for a disagreeable decision or outcome. It sometimes can be used as this mysterious figure, behind the scenes, computers dictating decisions to Aaron Boone.

For skeptics, a player like Joey Gallo may have become the figurehead of how analytics is perceived. His approach to beat the shift was to try to hit home runs, or walk. Even before his tumultuous tenure in the Bronx, he epitomized the three-outcome player. Despite modern stats showing him as above average during his time with Texas, many perceived his style of play the unentertaining encapsulation of analytics, and not reflective of winning baseball.

Analytics, however, does not have to be a term for relying only on home runs and walks, and not caring about strikeouts to win. Most players welcome new information and ways to develop and get better; they just need it put in terms that they understand.

A good example of this is the FanGraphs series “Talks’ Hitting” where David Laurila conducts a Q&A sessions with players across the league about the craft of hitting. Similar to the differences in fans, some players prefer limited information when stepping and the batter’s box, and relying on an old-school approach to gauge the pitcher and engage in a cat-and-mouse game. Conversely, other players adopt a more data-driven approach to their plate appearances. Many emphasize the importance of striking a balance, incorporating useful information while remaining in the moment when at bat.

One recurring question in the interviews is, “Is hitting an art or science?” Reading through various responses from hitters, you find a range of perspectives. However, most agree that there is undeniably a scientific aspect to their craft. Evan Longoria, who was drafted by and spent 10 seasons with the Rays, arguably the most analytically-savvy team in baseball, articulated well the idea of striking that balance.

“....There are a lot more guys who have made adjustments to their swings based on analytics. And that’s helped them. But I think the art form part of it … when you get in the box, you have to be able to slow the game down and process all of the information you have. You have to understand situations and sequences, and how pitchers are going to pitch you.

“When you get in the box, there’s no algorithm. There’s no perfect swing that is going to get a base hit for you every time. You still have to understand all of the things I’d [categorize] as art. You can have all of the correct information in the world, but you still have to execute. In order to do that, you need to go up there with a clear mind.”

Finding that sweet spot to utilize the abundance of information is the ultimate question in modern baseball. It would be foolish not to utilize data that provides a competitive edge. However, any athlete understands the importance of being able to lock-in and have a clear mind when playing.

Players vary, and the right approach may be to have not just one. Newly hired hitting coach James Rowson, may be on the right path to how to coach professional players, “I think your key is you don’t pigeonhole the player into your philosophy. You learn what they think, what they produce and that’s how you move,” Rowson said in his introductory press conference. The same adaptable thinking should be applied to their analytics approach. A player like Gerrit Cole, who is an analytical and cerebral pitcher, can perhaps take in more information. On the other hand, some great players, especially hitters, may prefer to play without numbers floating around in their heads, but can have some big-picture concepts filed away while out there.

It is not necessarily about finding the someone with the best data science skills but identifying someone capable of extracting key ideas that players can comprehend and aligning with their preferences for information. It’s about being able to communicating effectively with different types of players, and not subscribing to a one-size-fits-all view of analytics. The Yankees will hope that these players and coaches can strike that balance.

Regarding fan reactions to analytics, there is no correct way to be a baseball fan. Some fans, particularly former college and high school ball players, appreciate understanding the mechanics of the game and are content using traditional counting stats. Others enjoy delving into Statcast, analyzing data, and exploring intricate metric systems. However, if the Yankees discover someone who can provide data advice in a clear manner, fans should be happy about that, regardless of their personal interest in it.