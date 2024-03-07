2024 MLB Season Preview: Houston Astros

The last time the Houston Astros weren’t in the ALCS, the Chicago Cubs were still weeks away from ending the curse. People want to debate — or be pedantic — about what the definition of a dynasty is, but if nothing else, the Astros are the AL’s standard bearer until proven otherwise. They took the World Series winners to seven games in last year’s Championship Series (their seventh in a row), and of course won the whole damn thing in 2022.

By all accounts, they’re likely to still be an excellent team in 2024. However, there are a few more warts than we’re used to seeing from the organization. While we should still expect them to be one of the biggest obstacles for the Yankees this season, they are perhaps less invulnerable than they’ve been at any point in this current run.

Houston Astros

2023 record: 90-72 (1st, AL West; lost in ALCS)

2024 FanGraphs projection: 91-71 (1st, AL West)

That 91-71 projection puts Houston atop the AL table, two wins better than the projected 2024 Yankees. The expected fourth-best offense in baseball is let by that quartet we love to hate — José Altuve, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Yordan Álvarez, although I will admit that both Tucker and Álvarez are true joys to watch play. Altuve is projected to be the worst hitter of the bunch at a 127 wRC+ and we should expect about 18-20 wins from that core group.

The finally departed Martín Maldonado means a likely upgrade in production from behind the plate as well. Maldonado’s pitcher whisperer reputation won him accolades from within the organization, but a 66 wRC+ really makes you wonder about the value of a game caller. After an excellent season in 2023, Yainer Díaz will take over the lion’s share of PAs and is pegged for a .776 OPS, almost 200 points (!) better than Maldonado’s projection.

The lineup should be as good as ever, but it’s the pitching staff that might see a downgrade after being part of the vanguard of pitch development over the last decade or so. Justin Verlander will start the season on the IL, missing his Opening Day start against New York. He turned 41 a couple of weeks ago, and one has to think that the bane of Yankee existence must finally be slowing down. Then again, that’s been said about others before too.

You may remember that the Astros’ pitching staff was a little weaker than usual last year as well, with my 2023 Cy Young pick Cristian Javier and top prospect Hunter Brown combining for just four wins despite more than 300 combined innings of work. While Depth Charts is less confident in Javier bouncing back, they expect a step forward for Brown and Framber Valdez to be as good as ever.

The combinations of age, the falling off of Javier, and relative thinness of the rotation add more downside risk than the org’s taken on in some time. An injury to Brown or Valdez would be a serious hit to what used to be a strength of the team. Should Verlander’s body act more like a normal 41-year-old’s, that risk ticks up.

They’re still the best team in the division, and unfortunately I’m going to have to bake in some nonsense from them, like how José Abreu became a better-than-average hitter again in the second half after being unplayable in the first months of 2023. But they’re not as good as we’ve seen them, and the Mariners and Rangers are better than they’ve been in some time. It’s not 2019 anymore.

Ongoing PSA Team Previews

Arizona Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves

Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs

Chicago White Sox

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Guardians

Colorado Rockies

Detroit Tigers