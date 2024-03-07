Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/7/24

We’re halfway another week in camp, with the Yankees coming off a tight loss to the rival Rays. Carlos Rodon flashed some worrying signs in his start yesterday, sitting 93 mph with his fastball and allowing two homers. But it’s still only spring, Rodon looks fine and healthy, and it’s been noted that the lefty has always preferred to ramp up his velocity later in starts. No cause for concern, yet.

Our 2024 previews roll along, first with Josh’s rundown of the Yankees’ nemesis in Houston, and also with Peter’s analysis of Gleyber Torres’ upcoming campaign. Plus, check out David’s piece ahead of today’s night game against the Tigers.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

Time: 6:35 p.m. EST

TV: YES App

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. What’s more likely in 2024, the Yankees winning the AL East, or missing the playoffs entirely?

2. Will the Red Sox crack and sign one of the remaining starting pitching free agents now that Lucas Giolito’s elbow is barking?