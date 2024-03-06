Yankees 3, Rays 4: Rodón taken deep twice as bats are held in check

One of the Yankees’ biggest stories this spring is the status of Carlos Rodón. After signing with the Yankees last winter, he was hurt for much of 2023 and struggled for many starts after he did return. As for this year, if he can get back to looking like the pitcher he was with the Giants, the Yankees’ rotation suddenly looks like a potentially very good one. If he doesn’t, things could get iffy in that department very quickly. His starts are certainly something to monitor.

With Rodón on the mound on Wednesday against the Rays, the day got off to quite a rocky start for the pitcher. On the very first pitch he threw in the game, Yandy Díaz took him deep for a homer. That came on the back of him allowing several home runs in a live batting practice session he threw a couple days ago. It’s obviously only spring training and just his second game appearance of it, but it’s not what you would want to see as he looks to bounce back. Without much offensive support either, the Yankees lost to the Rays, 4-3.

Rodón settled down in the next couple innings after that, but eventually the long ball came back to bite him again in the fourth. After allowing a leadoff double to Amed Rosario, Rodón was taken deep again, this time by Richie Palacios, which ended the Yankees’ starter’s day. In total, Rodón allowed three runs on five hits and a walk with one strikeout.

On the other side of the ball, the Yankees sent out a fairly full-strength lineup, but it took them a couple innings and some help from the Rays to get going. In the fifth inning, Luis Torrens led off with what is listed as a double to continue his hot spring, but Rays center fielder Jonny DeLuca did see the ball bounce off his glove as he tried to play it while right at the center field wall. In the next at-bat, Oswald Peraza’s grounder up the middle was mishandled by Palacios, allowing Torrens to score.

An inning later, the Yankees cashed in a run of their own doing when Gleyber Torres clubbed a solo home run for his first of the spring.

Among the pitchers to come in after Rodón was Luis Gil, who’s on track to be rotation depth for the Yankees this season. While Gil allowed a home run to Rosario, he did strike out three in 2.2 innings pitched. Nick Ramirez followed him with 1.1 perfect innings, where he struck out one. Nick Burdi wrapped things up by striking out two in a scoreless frame. Of the 13 batters that Burdi has faced this spring, he’s fanned 7 of them in his bid for one of the last bullpen spots.

As the Yankees started to bring their reserves in, they got another run courtesy of a Carlos Narvaez home run in the eighth inning. That ended up being the extent of the Yankees’ offense for the day, as the Rays finished things off in the ninth to seal their win.

Besides Gleyber, Anthony Rizzo and Juan Soto were the other expected major leaguers to have solid days on the offensive side of things. Soto picked up a single, while Rizzo went 2-for-3.

Tomorrow night, we’ll get some more primetime baseball as the Yankees will host the Tigers at GMS Field at 6:35 PM Eastern. No pitcher for the Yankees has been revealed at this time, but the are expected to face off against former All-Star Jack Flaherty. Get your streaming devices ready though, as that one will be a YES Network App exclusive.

Box Score