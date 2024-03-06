New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Carlos Rodón vs. Taj Bradley

An important development for the fate of the 2024 Yankees rests on whether or not Carlos Rodón can bounce back from his disastrous first year in pinstripes. After missing most of the year with injuries, he struggled in his time in the rotation, leading to plenty of questions about him and the contract the Yankees signed him to before last season. Today against the Rays, we’ll get another data point to how his 2024 might shake out.

So far this spring, Rodón has been okay. In his only appearance so far, he allowed one hit — albeit a home run — in 2.2 innings. Other than he homer, he was solid, striking out five, including a number of Blue Jays’ major league bats, back on February 25th. On the other hand, he did recently throw a live batting practice session that didn’t go great.

Behind him, the Yankees will run out a fairly strong lineup, with the top seven in the batting order being one we may very likely see at some point during the regular season. Juan Soto will look to continue his impressive spring, as he bats in front of Aaron Judge today.

For the Rays, Taj Bradley will get the nod as part of a group of starters that includes the likes of Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes.

We hope you’ll join us in the game thread for this afternoon’s action!

How to watch

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field — Tampa, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network

Radio broadcast: None

Online stream: MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on X and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.