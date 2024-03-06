Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/6/24

We’ve been blessed with two straight days of televised spring training games, this time with the Yanks back on home turf in Tampa. Carlos Rodón will be on the mound for his second start of the spring, hoping to build off of a solid debut and build his momentum up for the start of the season. These starts don’t mean much for most players in the grand scheme of things, but no-one needs a strong start more than Rodón, so here’s hoping he chains together another impressive outing.

Before we get the mid-week matinee, we’ve got plenty of content for you to browse. Nick Power leads off with a season preview for the Tigers, and Andrés follows up with a look at adjustments that Spencer Jones could utilize as he develops in the minors. Esteban has our latest player preview, featuring the eccentric Marcus Stroman, and Jeff muses on the value of DJ LeMahieu reclaiming the leadoff spot with a strong season. Finally, after the game we have our latest Nick to debut: Nick Ahles, with a dive into Roderick Arias’ rise on the prospect rankings.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Are you a believer in the Carlos Rodón rebound season?

2. What are some of your favorite memories being with family members at the ballpark?