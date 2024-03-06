2024 will be a year of adjustments for Spencer Jones

Spencer Jones was the talk of spring training for the Yankees. The 2022 first round draft pick has performed admirably in the exhibition games, hitting .467/.556/1.289 with six runs, seven hits, a home run, and four RBI over 15 at-bats. Perhaps even more impressive was the complete absence of swings and misses on his part, considering he struck out 155 times last year. All of that wasn’t enough to keep the Yankees from re-assigning him to minor-league camp on Tuesday, but it wasn’t something unexpected.

What does Jones have to do to prove he deserves an extended chance in the majors? Well, there are several things on the list, but let’s start by saying that sending him to the minors is by all means the right call. He has played the grand total of 17 games above High-A, and they all came in Double-A. While he held his own over that small sample, he did post a 104 wRC+, so there is work to do: the idea (and his potential) is to be well above-average.

He is what scouts call a “long-levered” player, and those take a bit longer to adjust and stick with specific mechanics when hitting. That’s why the Yankees are, per general manager Brian Cashman, having Jones start the year in Somerset again. Back to our main question, though. What can Jones do to keep improving? What are those areas in which he can, and need, to get better?

Back in January, Jones had a chat with Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Per the writer, most of Jones’ work this offseason has been oriented to creating more loft in his swing by improving his post-stride process and “attacking the ball more out in front of the plate.” In order to tap into his immense raw power and turning it into game power, these items are necessary. Jones had a 49.1-percent ground-ball rate in 2023, including a 52.2 percent mark in Double-A; he is not going to approach the 30 or 40 homers that some are predicting for him at peak while hitting the ball on the ground.

If Jones attacks the ball more out in front, he will do a better job hitting high velocity on the inside part of the zone, which was on the agenda of things he needs to work on. That will increase his pull rate and give him a better chance of getting hard-hit balls like the 470-foot homer he had a few days ago:

It’s important to note, however, that Jones can also generate hard-hit balls going the other way, like he did on Tuesday:

Spencer Jones rips an oppo double! pic.twitter.com/4NgSQ0mTtg — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) March 5, 2024

In any case, the Vandy product needs to do a better job consistently lifting the ball. Not accounting for his Tuesday’s stats, he had hit seven balls on the ground and just three in the air (one fly ball and two liners). Here is what MLB Pipeline had to say about his offense in their recent Top 30 Prospects report:

“His bat speed, strength and leverage produce well-above-average raw power and exit velocities, though there are some concerns about how much of his pop will play in games. He rarely turns on pitches and must prove he can handle quality velocity on the inner half at higher levels.”

The fact his spring training stint ended with no swings and misses is particularly encouraging. The idea, of course, is to reduce strikeouts: he finished with a 29-percent strikeout rate in 459 High-A plate appearances and a 28.2-percent mark in 78 trips to the plate in Double-A. However, his stroke from the left side of the plate is long because he is a big guy. Additionally, there is a bigger zone to protect in his case. These two situations cap his ability to cut the Ks, but he can be a star even striking out 25 percent of the time. The idea is to avoid the whiffs to get out of control and he is capable of doing that.

The other thing that can help him avoid striking out so much is doing a better job recognizing the breaking ball:

#BlueJays prospect @davis_feldman has set down all nine batters faced, including this strikeout of Yankees top prospect Spencer Jones! pic.twitter.com/Qc2oo09nf3 — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) September 15, 2023

Jones swung and missed at many back-foot sliders and let several of those curveballs pass by and land for strikes. Recognizing these and making the right decisions and executions will unlock more hits, walks and opportunities. It’s obviously easier said than done, but it can come with reps and hard work. Jones is, by all accounts, a hard-working kid so there is faith and optimism in that area.

The Yankees are willing to give him ample time to make those adjustments. They are probably not counting on him to contribute at all to the MLB club in 2024, and prepared solid depth in the outfield to avoid having to rush him.

Let’s not forget that Jones is still just 22, and already has a year of above-average performance (he had a 114 wRC+ in Hudson Valley and a 104 mark in Somerset) offensively, with plenty of power (16 home runs) and base-stealing ability (43 thefts). And, if he keeps polishing his route running and jumps in center, his long strides could make him a very solid fielder there at least for a few years. There are some kinks and small things to improve, but make no mistake: Spencer Jones’ ceiling is that of a star.