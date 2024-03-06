Yankees Prospect Profile: Roderick Arias

It’s well documented by now just how much the Yankees love collecting shortstops. From Derek Jeter to Anthony Volpe, it’s hard to find a time in recent history where they didn’t have a shortstop as one of their top prospects. Making it to the Bronx isn’t even the issue for these young players, it’s standing out amongst your fellow middle infielders. Even as we prepare to enter the 2024 season, New York still has a loaded collection of promising middle infield talent. But it might just be the youngest of all of them that is the most promising: Roderick Arias.

When it comes to the International Free Agent Bonus Pool system, there are a couple different strategies. Some teams like to take their pool money and spread it out amongst several interesting players, other teams zone in on one or two of the top players and spend most of the pool money on them. The Yankees are firmly in the latter. New York signed Arias, the number one prospect in the 2022 IFA class, for $4 million, taking up most of their $5.1 million bonus pool. In a day and age where teams can end signing periods with around 20 to 30 players in a given class, the Bronx Bombers ended the 2022 signing period with a class of just seven players, demonstrating their faith in Arias’ talents.

One of the best parts about the IFA signing period being moved to January from July, is that the players have plenty of time to prepare for the Dominican Summer League seasons beginning in the summer, where most IFA signees get assigned. Arias, just 17 years old at the time of signing, showed his age during his professional debut while also getting slowed by a wrist injury, slashing just .194/.379/.370 with three home runs and 11 RBIs while also racking up 46 strikeouts. He did display advanced patience for his age, drawing 28 walks as well as showing off some wheels by going 10-for-12 on stolen base attempts. Still, the Yankees were encouraged and moved him stateside into the Florida Complex League for his 2023 campaign. Arias looked much more comfortable there, batting .267/.423/.505 (good for a .928 OPS) with six home runs and 26 RBIs in 27 games before a broken right thumb cut his season short. He cut his strikeouts down from 46 to 29 while keeping his walk rates high, drawing another 27. He also continued his stolen base prowess, going 17-for-23 on his attempts.

Arias is a true five-tool player, blending uncommon power for an infielder with solid contact rates. The switch-hitter is incredibly patient at the plate, and is not afraid to take his walks if he does not see a pitch he likes, as evidenced by a 20.3 percent walk rate over his first two professional campaigns. But when he does make contact, it’s usually loud. Arias worked hard to get more balls in the air in his second season and his power potential showed. He’s got a pull-heavy approach that could see him consistently launching balls into the short porch when his career is all said and done.

Defensively, there is no doubt Arias’ home is at shortstop. He possesses veteran-level instincts and glides over to the ball all across the infield, making tough grounders look routine. His arm might just be his best tool, as he can fire balls with precision from anywhere on the diamond. His speed benefits him on both sides of the ball, helping him to reach tough grounders and making him a menace on the basepaths. His basestealing form could use some work, but that stems more from refinement than adjustments. Arias is an aggressive runner and oozes confidence on the dirt, daring pitchers to pick him off or catchers to throw him out. All put together, Arias has legitimate 30-30 potential at the plate with gold glove potential at shortstop.

Prospect evaluators were already dreaming of Arias’ tools even before he signed, but the jump he took from 2022 to 2023 was definitely noticed. Both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America have included him in their pre-2024 Top 100 Prospect Rankings (No. 86 and No. 68 respectively) and there’s no reason to think he couldn’t shoot even higher if he continues this trend. It is important to note that since he hasn’t even reached full-season ball yet, that we must take all of this with a grain of salt. However, it seems likely that the Yankees will challenge him and start him with Low-A Tampa to start the season. Given the fact that Arias doesn’t even turn 20 until September, it will be fascinating to watch how he responds. We’re still looking at another three-to-four seasons at best before Arias reaches the majors. However, early returns have been promising, and it’s easy to dream of what he might become should he reach the Bronx.