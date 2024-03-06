Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/6/24

MLB.com | Brian McTaggart: The Yankees travel to Houston for Opening Day, where their odds of starting the season on the right foot just got a little better. That’s because Justin Verlander is not expected to be ready for the start of the campaign as he works his way back from a shoulder issue. The future Hall of Famer has been a needle in the Yankees’ side the last few years including his 11-strikeout performance in Game 1 of the 2022 ALCS and six shutout innings last July. He has a career 3.41 ERA in 27 starts against the Bombers, but instead the Yankees will likely face Framber Valdez or Cristian Javier, which is little consolation.

Yahoo! News Canada | Mark Didtler: You can’t say Giancarlo Stanton isn’t putting in the work to rebound from an awful season last year. In addition to showing up to camp noticeably slimmer and enlisting the help of a hitting lab over the winter, Stanton is getting in extra work on the side this spring, completing a 90-minute batting practice session against the machine after a team workout. The more reps he can get in, the more likely he will find his timing for Opening Day.

MLB.com | Mark Feinsand: Gleyber Torres and Anthony Volpe just gave a new meaning to the term “oven mitts.” On the advice of Anthony Rizzo, the middle infield duo broke in their new gloves by cooking them in the oven. The idea is that the heat softens the leather, and for what it’s worth, both affirmed that it worked.

Uni Watch | Paul Lukas: If you think the aforementioned glove technique was unorthodox, just wait until you hear about the promotion that every minor league club will be participating in. All 120 teams will wear an oat milk-themed jersey for one game this season. What’s more, during their designated contest, the team will be known as the Malmö Oat Milkers — the Swedish city where Oatly is headquartered.

MLB.com | Bill Ladson: Trent Grisham is approaching his move to New York with a fresh mindset. He has been remarkably candid about his struggles over the last two seasons, when he mustered an 87 wRC+ across 1,079 plate appearances. He admitted that he would fall into extended mental funks that weren’t aided by the culture and personnel around the Padres organization. On the mechanical side, Grisham decided to revert back to his swing from his early major league seasons, though he didn’t get into specifics of what that entails.

NJ Advance Media | Max Goodman: Derek Dietrich has been out of a job since receiving a 50-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance, as it happens one that was handed down while he was in the Yankees’ minor-league system. He’s back on his feet again in an advisory role for the organization — officially titled “culture and accountability coordinator” according to the former slugger. His responsibilities include instruction in the batting cage and during defensive drills, but in following with a trend this spring, his most important role is in bridging the communication gap between players and the analytics department — something Anthony Volpe confirmed had a massive positive impact while Dietrich was playing alongside him at Double-A Somerset in 2022.