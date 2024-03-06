Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Marcus Stroman

2024 will be the first season in several years where Marcus Stroman’s team will not rely on him as a top-of-the-rotation guy. With the Mets, he was the club’s best starter. In Chicago, he was one of the top two. On this roster, he will slot into the third spot of the rotation and look to deliver 150 solid innings. He hasn’t reached that mark since 2021 due to injury troubles, but the hope is that the injury bug is behind him.

Stroman’s two-year, $37 million deal came as a surprise this offseason. But if he can stay healthy, that price will be a bargain. Whenever Stroman has sustained health in the last four seasons, he has been a very good pitcher. Before his calf injury last year, he was dominant. If he can channel some of that, the Yankees will be very pleased. His two season long run-prevention regression is expected once again in his projections, but the upside is still there:

2023 statistics: 136.2 IP, 10-9 W-L record, 3.95 ERA, 3.58 FIP, 2.7 fWAR, 0.59 HR/9, 20.7 K%, 9.0 BB%

2024 ZiPS projections: 138 IP, 10-8 W-L record, 4.04 ERA, 4.31 FIP, 1.7 fWAR, 1.1 HR/9, 18.8 K%, 7.5 BB%

Stroman’s possible outcomes this season are that of a slightly above average pitcher. ZiPS provides more optimistic and pessimistic views of each player — that is reflected in their different percentile projections. Stroman’s 80th percentile projection (positive) pegs him for 2.8 fWAR and a 3.60 ERA. His 20th percentile projection projects a 1.1 fWAR and 4.66 ERA. In other words, his ceiling isn’t too high, but his floor is an average pitcher. The Yankees certainly hope Stroman will perform closer to his 80th percentile outcome than his 20th, but either way, the expectation is that he will be a solid pitcher who will provide at worst average starting pitcher production.

Marcus Stroman in his second start for the @Yankees this spring:



4 IP, 2 H, 3 K, 0 R pic.twitter.com/jRPJ2cNCt2 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) March 2, 2024

Stroman has looked solid in spring thus far. He’s still sitting in the low-90s and the command has been there early on. He looks healthy and prepared to start the season with no limitations. In terms of who he is as a pitcher, he’ll very likely look like the guy who he was last year: He has a sinker heavy approach, and he can pound the pitch inside against right-handed hitters or back door it to freeze them. Unlike many sinkerballers, Stroman’s was very effective against opposite handed hitters last season. Here is a heatmap of where he located the pitch against them:

Stroman had been fading his sinker against lefties since 2017, but 2023 was the first time when he used it over 40 percent of the time against them since then. The expected statistics indicate similar results as previous seasons, but the actual results were significantly better. The .268 wOBA against the pitch was the best in his career against lefties. In the past, he moved the pitch around the zone more, but sometimes left in the middle of the plate — a nightmare for a right-on-left sinker. However, the heatmap clearly indicates he pounded the pitch low and away with incredible success in 2023.

Stroman may have had some regression against right-handed batters, but perhaps 2024 can be a year where he combines the successful approaches of recent seasons. Keeping both righties and lefties away from the short porch in right field will be important for his success in Yankee Stadium specifically. Pounding the pitch low on his arm side will be the best way for him to do it.

The righty presents a stark contrast in pitching style from his fellow rotation mates. None of the four other players limit home runs quite like Stroman has. His pitch mix and style are distinct on this team, and it aways a positive to provide teams different looks throughout a series. It’ll be very interesting to see how Stroman performs in the Bronx. This is a player who loves the spotlight — now all eyes will be on him in 2024.