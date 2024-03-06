2024 MLB Season Preview: Detroit Tigers

It’s easy to forget the Tigers finished second in the AL Central last year.

Maybe that’s because they had a -79 run differential, far worse than any AL East team (the Yankees were pulling up the rear with -25). Maybe it’s because they never spent a single day above .500 the whole season. Maybe it’s because they were never within six games of first place after July 21. Maybe it’s because they effectively threw in the towel at the trade deadline, shipping All-Star Michael Lorenzen to Philadelphia and attempting to move ace Eduardo Rodriguez to LA (Rodriguez invoked his no-trade clause to remain a Tiger).

Detroit played well enough to stay within the fringes of contention in the hollowed-out AL Central but never went on the type of run that generates attention, let alone excitement.

Detroit Tigers

2023 record: 78-84 (2nd, AL Central)

2024 FanGraphs projection: 79-83 (3rd, AL Central)

That’s not to say there were no bright spots for the 2023 Tigers. Corner outfielder Kerry Carpenter broke out in his first full season, slashing .278/.340/.471 in 459 plate appearances. Despite missing some time to injury, 22-year-old phenom Riley Greene looked every bit the part when he was on the field, slashing .288/.349/.447 while manning center field. Tarik Skubal looked better than ever in his return from flexor tendon surgery, going 7-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 15 starts.

Tarik Skubal's 3Ks in the 6th.



7th, 8th and 9th Ks. pic.twitter.com/5ImSpd8GwY — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 16, 2023

The disappointments were just as notable. Former first-rounder Joey Wentz may have been the worst starter in baseball, going 3-13 with a 6.90 ERA, -1.9 bWAR, and 47 walks in 105.2 innings. Akil Badoo had his second-straight year of underperformance after a dynamic 2021, slashing just .218/.310/.372 in 357 plate appearances. Spencer Torkelson’s OPS was much higher, but so were his expectations. The former first-overall pick slashed .233/.313/.446, good for a 105 OPS+ in 684 plate appearances. Five percent above league average doesn’t cut the mustard at first base, which explains Torkelson’s lackluster 0.8 bWAR.

Perhaps most alarming was Javier Báez’s descent into offensive irrelevance. He posted full-season career lows in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage (.222/.267/.325) once again after doing the same in 2022. The shortstop still has four years and $98 million left on his contract, which is quickly developing into a nightmare for the cost-averse Tigers.

2023 will be best remembered by Detroit fans for Miguel Cabrera’s farewell tour. The future Hall of Famer, who won back-to-back MVPs in a Tigers uniform, played in 98 games in his age-40 season, providing fans a welcome respite from a team en route to its seventh-straight losing season.

Offseason recap

As expected, Detroit declined Cabrera’s $30 million contract, sending him off into retirement with an $8 million buyout. Rodriguez opted out of the remaining three years and $49 million left on his deal, signing with Arizona. What did new Tigers GM Jeff Greenberg do to take advantage of this financial flexibility?

Not a whole lot. He brought in Jack Flaherty and Kenta Maeda, two high-risk, high-upside starters. He reinforced the bullpen, signing veterans Andrew Chafin and Shelby Miller. Old friend Gio Urshela and journeyman outfielder Mark Canha joined the party as well. None of these acquisitions received more than a one-year commitment aside from Maeda, who got a two-year deal.

Detroit’s most consequential contract was signed by a player who has yet to take a big-league field. Colt Keith, MLB’s No. 22 prospect, agreed to terms on a six-year, $28.6 million deal which could total $82 million over nine years if Detroit exercises all of its club options. Keith, who slashed .306/.380/.552 while playing second and third in the minors last year, should be given every opportunity to win the starting second base job in camp this spring.

"We are looking for people who care about winning and who are competing as hard in the gym and on the dirt in early work as they are in the batter's box. That's what we saw in Colt." - Scott Harris pic.twitter.com/bDaUAsT6CW — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) January 31, 2024

X-factors

Among position players, for the third straight year, the two names to watch are Greene and Torkelson. Greene has shown he can perform at the big-league level; for him, the question mark is health. He had two separate month-plus stints on the IL last season, including a torn UCL that ended his season and required Tommy John surgery. Fortunately, the injury was in his non-throwing elbow and he’s expected to be ready for Opening Day. A full season of Greene in the lineup and patrolling center field would be huge plus for Detroit.

By contrast, durability has been Torkelson’s calling card. Between Triple-A and Detroit, the first baseman has played in 304 games the past two years. He improved to slightly above league average last year, but this season will be an crucial litmus test. If he lives up to the 60 hit tool and 70 power tool scouting report that made him a first-overall pick in 2020, the Tigers’ lineup will start to look a lot more imposing. If not, he could start to get saddled with the dreaded “bust” label.

On the pitching front, Flaherty and Maeda will determine whether Detroit’s rotation behind Skubal is formidable or razor-thin. Flaherty flamed out after a deadline deal brought him to Baltimore last season, posting a 6.75 ERA in 34.2 innings. As a reclamation project, he looks shaky; his chase rate was in the 12th percentile last year while his fastball velocity was in the 32nd percentile. If you can’t fool ‘em and you can’t blow it by ‘em, you won’t have much success at the major-league level.

Maeda, who went 6-8 and posted a 4.23 ERA in 104.1 innings with Minnesota last year after missing all of 2022 to injury, is a more intriguing bounce-back candidate. His expected numbers (3.74 xERA, .231 xBA) paint a more optimistic picture than his outcomes, and his chase and whiff rates were well above average. For the first time in Maeda’s seven-season career, his splitter was his most-thrown pitch, and for good reason. He allowed just three home runs against his splitter against 47 strikeouts, holding opponents to a .182 batting average on the pitch. If those numbers hold, Maeda will have successfully reinvented himself as he enters his age-36 season.

Kenta Maeda, 91mph Fastball and 84mph Splitter, Individual Pitches + Overlay pic.twitter.com/rISDgzcAAv — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 24, 2023

Best-case scenario

As I wrote about at length in last week’s White Sox preview, the AL Central remains mired in mediocrity. The reigning division champs, Minnesota, lost AL Cy Young runner-up Sonny Gray and several other key contributors to free agency. In that power vacuum, Detroit has a legitimate opportunity to close the gap and compete for a division title this year.

In their best-case scenario, Torkelson and Greene emerge as MVP candidates, Carpenter continues to rake, Keith arrives fully formed, Canha gets on base at a .350 clip for the sixth-straight season, and Báez’s offense is around league average while his defense continues to shine. Skubal pitches at a Cy Young level for a whole year while either Flaherty or Maeda emerges as a reliable number-two starter behind him and Detroit’s throng of young pitching options perform well enough to keep the train on the tracks. Detroit wins the Central and enters the postseason looking to mash their way through a crowded AL field.

Worst-case scenario

There’s a distinct possibility, however, that the Tigers actually regress. Rodríguez and Lorenzen pitched at an All-Star level with Detroit last season, and it’s a tall order to expect the same out of Flaherty and Maeda. It’s similarly unrealistic to expect the 22-year-old Keith, who’s only played 67 games above Double-A, to make an instant impact or Báez to return to his level of performance with the Cubs. Therefore, if either Greene or Torkelson underperforms, the lineup starts to look like a major liability. With the Royals looking significantly better and the White Sox still boasting top-of-the-line talent in Luis Robert Jr. and Dylan Cease, a last-place finish is not out of the question for the Tigers.

