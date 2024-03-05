Spencer Jones headlines most recent spring training roster cuts

Following this afternoon’s 5-4 loss to the Mets, the Yankees announced a series of spring training roster cuts. The most notable name included was highly touted prospect Spencer Jones, who was sent to minor-league camp.

Fellow non-roster invitees Jeter Downs, Caleb Durbin, and Brandon Lockridge joined Jones in receiving an early end to spring with the big-league ballclub. This isn’t the first wave of cuts, as the Yankees had already farmed out pitchers Luis Gil, Chase Hampton, Yoendrys Gómez, Joey Gerber, and Art Warren, as well as catchers Josh Breaux and Ben Rice.

Acknowledging all the caveats and such that come with a small sample, Jones still did about as well as anyone could’ve hoped for, flashing the skills that make him one of the more intriguing prospects in the game. Across 15 at-bats, the lefty-hitting outfielder managed seven hits, including a home run, with four driven in and scoring half a dozen.

Jeter Downs held his own with a 3-for-13 showing, but the middle infielder had an uphill battle. He faced stiff competition, as the Yankees likely have Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza, and potentially even Jorbit Vivas well ahead on the depth chart.

As much as Jones might have flashed this spring, it’ll probably be a while before we see him in the big leagues; after all, he only has 17 games of experience at Double-A, where he’s set to begin 2024 per GM Brian Cashman. Nevertheless, the future looks bright for the first-rounder out of Vanderbilt. And remember, players can still be brought back to play in big-league spring training games (especially road contests that several regulars won’t travel to); this is mostly just a procedural move to send him to minor-league camp.