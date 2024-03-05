VOTE: Will Giancarlo Stanton still be a Yankee in 2025?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

This morning, Josh tackled Pinstripe Alley’s official season preview on Giancarlo Stanton. It’s a difficult task because it’s hard to know what to expect of the former NL MVP at this point in his career. As recently as the first half of 2022, he was an All-Star slugger with 24 homers and a 136 wRC+ in 76 games. Stanton’s health has been a fair question for each of the past several years, but it was acknowledged that when he was actually on the field, he was quite productive.

Since returning from the IL in late August 2022 though, Stanton has simply stunk. He wasn’t even close to his first-half form, and then in 2023, he dipped all the way to an 89 wRC+ in 101 games — an ugly outcome for an offense-only player. Stanton is looking more fit in 2024 spring training, but until regular-season baseball actually begins, we can only be hopeful for a rebound.

Even with the Marlins chipping in due to Stanton’s original deal and subsequent opt-in, the Yankees are still on the hook for about $98 million. Because of that hefty price tag, they’re not cutting him just yet, but if he puts forth another season like 2023, the win-now Yankees might have to consider pulling the plug, since the primary DH offers so little if he’s not hitting. They did so with Aaron Hicks last May despite two and a half years over $20 million remaining on his extension. So it’s certainly in the realm of possibility.

What do you think? Vote in our SB Nation Reacts poll below, and also chime in on who you think the team to beat in the AL East should be! The defending champion Orioles are still young and dangerous, but with Juan Soto in tow alongside Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge, the Yankees might have something to say about it — as will those ever-pesky Rays.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/CS35L3/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.