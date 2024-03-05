Yankees 4, Mets 5: Bats can’t overcome early defensive blunder

A defensive brain fart in the third inning led to five Mets crossing the plate, and the Yankees were never able to overcome that deficit. Anthony Volpe looked locked in batting leadoff and with the glove while top prospect Spencer Jones continues to smash the baseball, but the Bombers’ comeback effort fell just short, 5-4.

The question of who belong at the leadoff position figures to be one of the narratives that dominates the early stages of the season. Both Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman seem to be leaning toward DJ LeMahieu in the early goings, but Anthony Volpe added a notch to his own case by drawing a leadoff walk to open the contest before stealing second and advancing to third on a misplay at the bag by Francisco Lindor. However, Trent Grisham and Everson Pereira struck out and Austin Wells grounded out to strand him.

Tanner Tully looked sharp out of the gate, striking out Starling Marte and Lindor on a pair of nasty back foot sliders to close out the first. He encountered a bit more resistance in the second with Pete Alonso leading off with a double and Brett Baty drawing a walk, but he stranded them in place, albeit needing an impressive sliding stop by Volpe on a hard grounder for the final out.

There was a bit of a scary moment in the second when it appeared Oswald Peraza got hit in the face by a pitch, but thankfully it only struck the brim of his helmet and he showed no ill effects, stealing second four pitches later. Megill meanwhile found his groove after allowing leadoff baserunners, tallying five strikeouts through two including three straight to end the second.

Yerry De Los Santos was the first arm out of the Yankees ‘pen to replace Tully after his two scoreless innings and trouble ensued immediately. He issued a leadoff single to Zack Short and double down the left foul line by Brandon Nimmo, allowing a Marte grounder to plate the first run of the contest. Lindor followed up with a double to drive Nimmo home, and after an Alvarez walk, Aaron Boone had to interrupt his mid-inning interview to pull De Los Santos from the game for Harrison Cohen.

Unfortunately, that didn’t bring any improvement, Cohen serving up a single to Baty to plate the Mets’ third run. What happened next can only be described as a comedy of errors. Ben Rortvedt dropped a called strike two to Harrison Bader but made no attempt to locate the baseball, allowing two runs to cross in a moment reminiscent of David Cone and Dylan Bundy allowing pairs of runs to score by momentarily forgetting they were on a baseball diamond. Bader would get hit by a pitch and Mark Vientos would line out to bring an end to the nonsense inning, but not before it was 5-0, Mets.

Yankees find the baseball challenge just dropped pic.twitter.com/IEohOeVpG7 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 5, 2024

Rortvedt is out of options and fighting for a roster spot, so it can’t have been a good feeling to have that mistake happen on a national broadcast — even a spring one — in the middle of his manager being interviewed.

The offense managed to find a bit more success against reliever Phil Bickford, Oscar Gonzalez and Rortvedt opening the fifth with a pair of singles. Jeter Downs doubled to center to plate the Yankees’ first run. After a Volpe fly out, Grisham lasered a single to center to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Most of the starters for both teams found themselves substituted by the seventh inning, but not before Volpe made another sparkling defensive play to go along with his two walks.

Did we mention he's a Gold Glover?



AV with the barehanded play pic.twitter.com/RUfuN5vzzw — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 5, 2024

In his first AB after being subbed in, Spencer Jones laced an opposite-field double to open the eighth, coming around to score on a Kevin Smith single to bring the Yankees within one run. Jones came within inches of tying the game in the ninth, scorching a grounder to the left side after Jose Rojas singled and Max Burt was plunked, but a diving play by Rylon Bannon saved the game as the Mets held on to win this one, 5-4.

Carlos Rodón makes his second Grapefruit League start tomorrow against Taj Bradley and the Rays. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm ET, so be sure to join us in the game thread.

