New York Yankees at New York Mets: Tanner Tully vs. Tylor Megill

After a day of being deprived of our beloved Yankees, we’ve got an authentic, televised Grapefruit League game to bring you. The Bombers may not have their Opening Day lineup heading to Port St. Lucie, but any game against the Mets should be exciting.

Tanner Tully makes his second appearance of the spring after previously pitching two innings of scoreless relief. The Yankees invited him to camp after he started his career with the Guardians, had a stint at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and then a partial season in KBO. He throws a four-seamer at 91 followed by a slider and changeup.

Tylor Megill was the Mets’ Opening Day starter in 2022 thanks to injuries to Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, and things have only gone downhill since. He’s got a four-seamer in the mid-90s that he throws over half the time, backed up by slider, changeup, and curveball. In 25 starts last season, Megill was 9-8 with a 4.70 ERA, 4.96 FIP, and 105 strikeouts in 126.1 innings.

After a couple days starting the MLB regulars, the Yankees go with a youngster-heavy lineup against the Mets. Anthony Volpe is sporting a flatter swing path this spring and has started the Grapefruit League 6-for-15 — he leads off. Trent Grisham plays center and bats second, followed by a quartet of current and former prospects — Everson Pereira, Austin Wells, Oswald Peraza, and Oswaldo Cabrera — trying to prove they belong on the MLB squad.

The Mets send out a much stronger lineup, one that could very well resemble the one that takes the field on Opening Day. Brandon Nimmo, Starling Marte, Francisco Lindor, and Pete Alonso make up the top four. Further down are graduated top prospects Brett Baty, Francisco Alvarez, and Mark Vientos, while we get our first sighting of old friend Harrison Bader after he switched boroughs.

How to watch

Location: Clover Park — Port St. Lucie, FL

First pitch: 1:10 pm ET

TV broadcast: ESPN

Radio broadcast: None

Online stream: MLB.tv

