Podument Park Ep. 23: Spring training is here and Juan Soto is a Yankee

We are so back, folks. With Yankees baseball back in action, it’s time for our friends at Podument Park to gear up for the grind of the regular season as well. It’s an interesting race at Podument Park to see who’s going to make the Opening Day roster; of course, it’s a two-man roster and there are only two candidates, but maybe Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery will make a last-minute surprise signing and put Andrew’s roster spot in jeopardy!

Back in the real world, however, Juan Soto is a Yankee. There are a number of new faces in camp for the Bombers this year, including Marcus Stroman, Alex Verdugo, and Trent Grisham. We start our 2024 podcast season by welcoming the new additions to the Yankees and also going through some of the top storylines in camp. Mainly the health of some of last year’s Yankees and hope the likes of Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes, Anthony Rizzo, and Giancarlo Stanton can bounce back.

There are some conversations around Snell and Montgomery as well, even if it’s highly unlikely that the Yankees sign either of the two. And lastly, we close out the pod by handing out our season’s initial Yankee and Manfred of the Week awards. Congrats to the recipients; you truly deserved it.

You can listen to the show at the link here or on any of your preferred podcast apps. We’re on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.