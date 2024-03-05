Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/5/24

ESPN | Buster Olney: Former Yankee Josh Donaldson announced his retirement from baseball on Sean Casey’s podcast on Monday. His 13-year career in MLB had a little bit of everything; good, bad, and ugly. Donaldson had a very good run in the bigs that includes the 2015 AL MVP with Toronto, three All-Star Games, a Hank Aaron Award, two Silver Sluggers, and a Comeback Player of the Year Award (won in Atlanta). He retires with 279 home runs and a .847 OPS.

Donaldson played well with the Twins before being traded to New York in March 2022, but his Yankees tenure was a disaster. His OPS suffered a steep decline from .827 to .682 in his first season, and he was also suspended a game for the infamous altercation with Tim Anderson, who he repeatedly called “Jackie.” The Yankees publicly believed in a rebound for Donaldson in 2023, but he played even worse with a .152/.249/.418 triple slash, a 78 wRC+ that earned him a mid-IL release in August. Although the playoff-bound Brewers picked him up for the final month, he wasn’t much better. That spelled the end of his career.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Ever since he became a Yankee, Aaron Judge has tried to make sure Juan Soto is happy and comfortable. He called him after the trade in December and has been on top of every detail. Soto has certainly enjoyed the experience, one that has included a home run derby, strategy chats and even a bunting competition

“He’s been good. He’s even better than what I expected,” Soto said of Judge. “I knew he was a great guy, but I didn’t know he was that good.” The sentiment is reciprocal. “I’ve admired his work from afar for a while, so now [I’m] getting a chance to pick his brain and talk to him about his approach,” Judge said.

Judge has made it a priority to get the newcomers to feel comfortable on the team, in new surroundings. However, he does seem to have developing chemistry with Soto. Can this bromance take the Yanks to the Fall Classic?

NJ Advance Media | Max Goodman: The Yankees will already be without Scott Effross and Lou Trivino to open the year. Now, they are in danger of not having Tommy Kahnle on the active roster when the home-plate umpire announces “play ball” on March 28th.

According to manager Aaron Boone, he isn’t injured, but since his program started later than it should have because of a September shoulder injury, Kahnle is a bit behind. Health-wise, everything seems to be OK. He is throwing bullpens, but still has hurdles to clear and the Yankees might give him more games and innings in low-stress situations before including him on the active roster.

MLB Pipeline | Jim Callis: At long last, the Yankees’ top 30 prospects list has been revealed by the folks at MLB Pipeline. Jasson Domínguez, Spencer Jones, and Roderick Arias are the top three, while the biggest riser in comparison to 2022, Chase Hampton, is fourth. (2023 Rookie ball standout Henry Lalane also went from unranked to ninth, quite the one-year ascent.) Take a look at the list and you will find some really interesting names.

MLB Trade Rumors | Nick Deeds: Old friend Greg Bird has signed to play in the Mexican League with Charros de Jalisco. The former Baby Bomber standout and 2017 playoff standout launched 11 homers in 40 games of Australian Baseball League play this past winter, helping him land this deal. If you didn’t get a chance to read Brendan Kuty’s excellent catchup with Bird, check it out here.