Gleyber Torres’ big step forward

Hall of Famer Greg Maddux never understood why some pitchers throw a “waste” pitch in an 0-2 count. It's the count with the lowest batting average, so why should the pitcher fear a hit more in that count than in others?

In general, Maddux is right — batters struggle far more in counts with two strikes. In 2023, the league average OPS was a meager .469 in 2-2 counts, and this dropped to a .423 OPS in 1-2 counts and a .407 in 0-2 counts. Batters hit just .182, .172, and .167 in these counts respectively. While using batting average to measure a batter’s effectiveness in a given count is flawed, it does show batters generally have a much harder time making contact in two-strike counts.

That’s what makes Gleyber Torres’ two-strike approach in 2023 all the more impressive. In 2023, the Yankees’ second baseman produced a .633 OPS in all two-strike counts with a .219 batting average. According to Baseball Reference’s sOPS+ stat, which holds the league average batter’s OPS+ at a baseline of 100 for a given split, Torres had a 142 sOPS+ in two-strike counts, meaning he was at least 42 percent better than the league average hitter in two-strike counts. In 3-2 counts, he hit for a 172 wRC+, another weighted stat where the league-average baseline is 100.

Not only did Torres outperform the league average batter in two-strike counts, he outperformed his own career averages in the same situations. For instance, in 142 at-bats with an 0-2 count, Torres had a career-best .232 batting average. He also struck out far less in these counts, dropping his strikeout rate from 48.8 percent in 2022 0-2 counts to 28.9 percent in 2023.

So what changed? The most obvious answer is Torres eliminated his high leg kick in two-strike counts, sacrificing power for contact. In this clip from 2022, Torres can be seen loading his weight on his back hip, looking to transfer that stored energy to the ball by rotating his hips:

To rotate his hips, Torres needs to plant his lead foot down in time and make contact with the ball. Instead, by the time his plant-foot is down, the ball is already in the catcher’s mitt, so Gleyber, already committed to swinging, offers feebly at what would have been a ball.

Contrast that approach with this swing in 2023:

Instead of loading more weight in his back hip and then planting his foot to use as a pivot to transfer stored energy, Gleyber’s pivot foot is already down by the time of the pitcher’s release, resulting in a balanced swing on a fastball down in the zone and a two-run single in a 2-2 count.

Notice how unlike the first swing, Torres’ plant leg is already down by the time the pitch enters the zone. He is also able to transfer his weight effectively without losing his balance, as he makes contact with a pitch down in the zone. In essence, instead of loading more weight on his back hip and thus storing more potential energy, Torres maintains two points of contact with the ground, resulting in a more balanced, but less powerful, swing.

It’s true that having the bases loaded with two outs instead of a man on first with one out may have influenced Torres’ swing, as he could afford to gamble for more power in the first clip. However, Torres’ Statcast metrics reflect an exchange of less power for more contact. Torres swung and missed far less last year than his career average—in 2023, he whiffed on just 21.8 percent of pitches, the lowest in his career. He also made more contact in the strike zone than at any other point in his career, making contract with 83.7 of pitches in the zone. This is an increase of six percentage points from last year, and the best in his career.

Torres’ ISO also dropped from .194 to .180. This slight drop in power, coupled with the increase in bat control as indicated by his swing-and-miss and zone-contact percentages, along with the increase in batting average in two-strike counts, indicate this power-for-contact exchange. It all resulted in incredible production in tough counts last year.

If Torres can repeat his two-strike production in 2024, the Yankees will have an extremely versatile option in a much-improved batting order. In 2023, he was the best hitter not named Aaron Judge by OPS+. With the addition of Juan Soto, a full season of Judge, a non-concussed Anthony Rizzo, and hopeful bounce-back years from DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton, Torres could instead be a useful piece in the middle of the order to lengthen innings and keep the line moving.