Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/5/24

If you were bummed to miss out on the Yankees last night since the game wasn’t televised, then today will be better. It’s the Spring Subway Series on ESPN as the Yankees take on the Mets in Port St. Lucie. Huzzah.

Today on the site, new staff writer Nick Sarnelli will look back on some small steps taken by Gleyber Torres last year to become a more well-rounded hitter, and Josh will forecast the vast uncertainty that is Giancarlo Stanton’s 2024 season. Also look out for Sam on the Rockies in our team-by-team preview series and Peter handling the game action for the Yankees’ road game against the Mets this afternoon.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at New York Mets

Time: 1:10 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Venue: Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. True or False: The Phillies made a good decision extending Zack Wheeler for three years and $126 million.

2. This has nothing to do with baseball, but I just need as many people as possible to see this bizarro story (hat tip to Matt F.)