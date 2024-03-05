Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Giancarlo Stanton

On a personal level, I have a huge amount of respect for Giancarlo Stanton. The man has never wavered once in his time in New York, he’s been deferential and honest and forthright, and he’s had big playoff moments — all things you want from a player who should be a cornerstone of a club as important as the Yankees. On the field, you’d be hard-pressed to say that he hasn’t been a disappointment since that incredible day in December 2017.

After the worst season of his MLB career in 2023, Stanton is at somewhat of a crossroads. A bounceback to solid veteran status would be a significant boost given that the new 1A in the lineup is Juan Soto, whereas a second straight disaster season might have the ever-budget-conscious Yankee front office wondering how long they can keep a roster spot reserved for a cratering primary DH.

2023 statistics: 101 games, 415 plate appearances, .191/.275/.420, 24 HR, 60 RBI, 89 wRC+, 9.9 BB%, 29.9 K%, -3 Defensive Runs Saved, -4 Outs Above Average, -0.8 fWAR

2024 ZiPS projections: 105 games, 455 plate appearances, .229/.314/.453, 25 HR, 69 RBI, 111 wRC+, 10.5 BB%, 29.2 K%, 0.9 fWAR

On first glance, if Stanton is hitting sixth or seventh in the Yankee lineup, I’d take that projected line as-is. One of the big problems with the Yankees over the past five years or so has been a top-heavy lineup; once pitchers work past Aaron Judge and the co-stars, there wasn’t a lot of resistance in the bottom half. With Soto, Alex Verdugo, and hopefully a step forward from Anthony Volpe, Stanton doesn’t need to be hitting fourth anymore, and a 110-115 wRC+ from the second half of the lineup would be welcome indeed.

Whether he clears, meets, or falls below that projection likely will come because of two factors — his ability to stay healthy, and how successful some of the adjustments we’re seeing in camp turn out to be. We’re past the point where we need to bake in some IL time for Stanton; soft tissue injuries almost never heal back to 100 percent, and he’s had enough bothersome leg strains and pulls to make us all pretty confident he’ll miss a few weeks.

However, the difference between missing 30 games and missing 60 is one of the big factors in what we can expect in terms of production. Stanton spent 46 days on the IL in 2023, and down the stretch it sure looked like he was playing through injury as the team desperately tried to stay relevant in the American League. Getting 125-130 games goes a long way to getting him above replacement level.

A full outfield picture should help with that. People like to bring up that Stanton has historically hit better when playing the field vs. DH’ing, but I’m fairly confident we’re confusing correlations. Stanton is healthier when he’s playing the outfield, by default, and healthier players hit better than hurt players. With Soto, Judge, Verdugo and Trent Grisham all ticketed for the vast majority of outfield innings, keeping Stanton at DH while in theory completely healthy should boost his production — this has basically been the team’s approach in the postseason, when Stanton has shown brilliance.

If he’s on the field more, the adjustments he’s talked about become a compelling factor.

The key factor here is how much closer Stanton’s hands are to his body, and they remind me of what’s still one of my favorite articles about hitting, from Tom Verducci back when Sports Illustrated was a real publication.

The changes also eliminated his drift and allowed him to keep his hands in tighter to his body, improving his core rotation. Think of a spinning figure skater: The closer the hands are to the body and the more stable the axis, the faster the skater spins. For [Alex] Rodriguez, a faster, tighter spin has created better bat speed and power.

This is the ultimate goal of a tighter core rotation. This is particularly important as Stanton visibly lost bat speed last year, and pitchers took advantage. He posted negative run values against four seam and sinking fastballs, posting the lowest average of his career and second-worst strikeout rate and wRC+ against the heater.

We all know what Stanton needs to do in 2024. The Yankees certainly know, and having a once-elite hitter surrounded by some true offensive savants should be a cause for optimism. Maybe he can unlock some of those tricks to turning his career back uphill, maybe he can’t. Stay on the field, catch up to the fastball, and with Soto in the lineup you don’t have to be the second best player anymore. A 120 wRC+ over 135 games would raise the floor of this team considerably, and set Stanton into the “aging gracefully” part of his career he deserves.