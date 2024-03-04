Yankees 3, Marlins 2: Schmidt, Warren post promising outings

On an encouraging night for some of the Yankees’ young arms, a simple failure to find the zone by Tanner Scott cost the Marlins the win. There wasn’t much in the way of offensive firepower, but New York prevailed 3-2 in this untelevised matchup.

In a way, one could argue that Clarke Schmidt and A.J. Puk faced different challenges tonight. After all, as the Yankees sat out their big thumpers, the Marlins played a lineup decently close to the one they should have for Opening Day apart from a few positions.

The other point to be made is that even a batting order close to 100 percent for Miami, it simply doesn’t present Schmidt with a challenge close to the biggest ones he’ll have while pitching in the AL East.

The game may not have been televised, but at least we had some videos and Savant data to analyze a couple of things in this matchup that once decided a World Series a little over two decades ago. Schmidt only fanned one batter — Jesús Sánchez above — but after sporting a 45.8-percent ground-ball rate last season, Schmidt might be emphasizing keeping the ball on the ground. Or at least that’s the indication we get from an outing such as tonight’s.

Schmidt relied heavily on his sinker across his four scoreless innings of work, using it 37 percent of the time in a large increase from the 23.9-percent mark we saw last season. More sinkers meant fewer cutters and sweepers than what we’re used to out of the young right-hander.

With this arsenal, Schmidt secured a groundball-to-fly ball ratio of 7:0, keeping Miami bats in check for his whole evening, including an Anthony Volpe-assisted double-play ball against Avisaíl Garcia to finish the second frame.

Anthony Volpe with the jump throw to turn the double play! pic.twitter.com/AtHcdcxeRU — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) March 5, 2024

Yankee bats on the other hand faced their fair share of struggles against Puk, who still dominated with the heater despite a lower velocity than what we saw last season, as the southpaw prepares for a starter’s workload.

Puk earned five whiffs on only seven swings against his four-seam fastball and finished a clean three frames with six punchouts, including a second inning in which he struck out the side in order (Everson Pereira, Josh Rojas, and Josh VanMeter).

Both teams also used this game to piggyback two starters, in Miami’s case a rotation lock in Edward Cabrera, whereas the Yankees gave the ball to prospect Will Warren, who is a dark-horse candidate for the rotation himself should an injury befall one of the planned top five. The Triple-A arm allowed the first run of the game, conceding an RBI double to Josh Bell, but his two innings showed tremendous promise with a sweeper (41-percent usage) that stifled batters, earning whiffs on two-thirds of the nine swings against it.

The Yankees would tie up the game without swinging the bat, courtesy of Tanner Scott’s loss of command in the seventh frame. The southpaw, one of the more dominant relievers in baseball last season, simply couldn’t find the zone. Scott walked the first four hitters he faced and got pulled from the game without recording a single out. Furthermore, two inherited runners scored as Brandon Lockridge hit a two-run single off Anthony Maldonado.

The Marlins would get one back as Dane Myers took likely bullpen arm Victor González deep in the sole homer of the game, but the score would hold at 3-2 in the Yankees favor.

Offensively, the team didn’t do a lot, but Volpe showcased his wide range of skills. Early in the game, he flashed the leather with a terrific double play, and with the bat, he was 1-for-2 with a double, walk, and a stolen base.

Gleyber Torres rips a double! pic.twitter.com/kwdbNbLN2s — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) March 5, 2024

The Yankees will return to the field tomorrow afternoon in a quick turnaround for a road game against the Mets in Port St. Lucie. Tanner Tully makes his second appearance in spring, facing off against Tylor Megill at 1:10 pm EST.

Box Score