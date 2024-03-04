Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

If you’ve been following along with the spring training games, you’re probably aware that Juan Soto is not only a Yankee, but he’s game ready already. The newest Bomber has launched a few bombs of his own to start the spring, displaying the tremendous natural power that should be a dream to watch over a full season in Yankee Stadium.

Soto’s blazing hot streak has a lot of fans’ hopes high for a rebound year from the team, if for no other reason than watching the damage that he and Aaron Judge will create hitting back-to-back. Across the rest of the league, however, we’re still slowly trickling in the last of the major free agents. Matt Chapman is the latest one to sign, going to the Giants for a one-year deal with options that could extend it up to a four-year deal. The big pitchers continue to wait out a better deal, but we’ve discussed them ad nauseum lately. Instead, let’s look ahead with the roster as is: how much damage is Soto about to do in the AL this year? How will Marcus Stroman look in his first year in pinstripes? If you’ve got questions like these, or anything else on your mind, send ‘em in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of February 29th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.