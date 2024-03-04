Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Juan Soto

In all honesty, it’s still hard to believe that Juan Soto is actually a member of the New York Yankees. Yes, he has been hitting extremely well in spring training and had a few injury scares along the way, but every time I tune into a spring training match, looking at the lineup and seeing his name still hits me every time.

Soto is unequivocally one of the best hitters in all of baseball, and some might even argue he is one of the best hitters in MLB history. He’s a three-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger Award winner, a winner of a batting title and a Home Run Derby, and, most importantly, a 2019 World Series championship with the Washington Nationals. He has been top-five for the MVP award three times in his six-year career, the closest coming in 2021 when he was voted second behind Bryce Harper.

With the Yankees looking to not only add lefty power into the everyday lineup, but also looking to add another superstar, he was the perfect candidate for general manager Brian Cashman to make a deal for over the winter.

2023 statistics: 162 games, 708 plate appearances, .275/.410/.519, 35 HR, 109 RBI, 155 wRC+, 18.6 BB%, 18.2 K%, -6 Defensive Runs Saved, -9 Outs Above Average, 5.5 fWAR

2024 ZiPS projections: 152 games, 660 plate appearances, .275/.421/.516, 33 HR, 103 RBI, 160 wRC+, 19.8 BB%, 16.4 K%, 5.8 fWAR

In his final year before free agency, Soto enters a Yankees lineup with weapons around him and looking to play his way into one of the biggest contracts in all of MLB history.

Last season, Soto was first among all players in walk rate, third in on-base percentage, 13th in home runs, eighth in the league in wRC+, and 12th in fWAR. He was an absolute monster at the plate, and it could be argued that he deserved better results than he saw. He finished eighth among all players in weighted on-base average (wOBA) at a .395 clip, and his expected weighted on-base average (xwOBA) was sixth at .408.

The best part about Soto and his numbers last season, especially when looking at the Yankees lineup and the history behind the superstars that make it up, is the fact that he played all 162 games. He was one of four players to do that in the 2023 season, along with eventual World Series champion Marcus Semien, Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suárez, and Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson. That durability, combined with his talent, is enough your mouth water, particularly after we saw what injuries did to the Yankees lineup in 2023.

That said, Soto is not quite perfect. Despite having a decent arm in the outfield, his defensive numbers leave lots to be desired. He sits in the third percentile in Range (OAA) according to Baseball Savant, while his arm strength sits in the 58th percentile and arm value sits in the 82nd percentile. His overall fielding run value is in the seventh percentile across MLB. DRS is at least a little more bullish than Statcast’s numbers, pegging Soto as basically a tad below average for his career in the field. The Yankees aren’t paying for his fielding, but if he could find a way to be half-decent in whichever outfield corner he finds himself in, it would only do good things for his overall value.

Soto’s baserunning also isn’t great, but it’s not as bad as his fielding. He stole 12 bases last season, tying a career-high that he set in 150 games during the 2019 season. His sprint speed is in the 37th percentile, but considering the players who will be around him in the batting order, it’s hard to imagine Aaron Boone’s first thought with Soto on base will be about stealing.

Spring training is spring training, and there are valid reasons as to why fans don’t take the results of the games and the players seriously. All it takes is one look at Kyle Higashioka’s power numbers from last year’s spring training compared to his numbers in the regular season, and the argument is made. However, what Soto is doing at the plate in these grapefruit games is something Yankees fans had to watch him do in other uniforms since entering the league. Now, they get to watch him do it with their favorite team’s logo on the front of the jersey.

2024 is a big year for the Yankees and a big year for Soto as a player. If he can recreate last season’s totals at the plate it may be impossible to stop the top of the Yankees lineup, and easy to envision him signing one of the biggest contracts in the history of professional sports.