New York Yankees at Miami Marlins: Clarke Schmidt vs. A.J. Puk

The Yankees have the only night game today of the four games on MLB’s schedule, as they face off with the Marlins at 6:40pm ET. The pitching matchup will put together a couple of former first-rounders, both looking to take their careers as starters to the next level.

Both arms are on similar stages in their build-up, with this being their second start in the spring, having gone a pair of innings in their first outing. Although this could probably be said about virtually every player, it’s pretty clear that Clarke Schmidt and A.J. Puk come into 2024 with something to prove.

There’s been a lot of talk about the Yankees potentially adding more starting pitching. And while a bit of it is related to the injury risk of some arms in the rotation, most of it has to do with the confidence, or lack thereof, in Schmidt as one of the starters. He was an adequate consistent starter in 2023 and that’s enough for him to be line for a spot again this year, but the jury is still out on the 2017 first-round pick.

Puk, on the other hand, is earning a shot at the rotation, getting stretched out after pitching in the ‘pen the last couple seasons in Oakland and Miami. In an organization with good pitching depth, even amidst the Sandy Alcántara injury, the leash won’t be long for Puk to prove himself, as he’s been a good reliever across 120 games since the start of 2022.

This unfortunately won’t be a televised road game, so tune into the Marlins’ radio broadcast with us and follow along in the thread.

How to watch

Location: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium — Jupiter, FL

First pitch: 6:40 pm EST

TV broadcast: None

Radio broadcast: Fox Sports 940 AM (WINZ)

Online stream: None

