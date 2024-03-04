Around the empire: Yankees news - 3/4/24

MLB | Bryan Hoch: So. This Spencer Jones fellow down on the farm seems like he might be a good ballplayer. And he got off to a heck of a start this spring, wowing members of the club with his power and speed. Jones sat down and answered some questions for Hoch. Based on his answers, he seems like a level-headed young man who understands the importance of soaking up as much as he can this spring before he heads back to the minor leagues.

X | New York Yankees: Speaking of heading back to the minor leagues, the Yankees made their first two rounds of training camp reassignments on Sunday. Prior to yesterday’s game, they sent Luis Gil and Yoendrys Gómez back to Triple-A and reassigned Art Warren and top prospect Chase Hampton to minor league camp. After the contest, Josh Breaux, Ben Rice, and Joey Gerber were sent to minor league camp while the club outrighted Jordan Groshans off the MLB roster and into Triple-A.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: After winning 101 games to take the AL East crown last season, the Baltimore Orioles upgraded this spring with the blockbuster addition of Corbin Burnes. With all due respect to the rest of the division, the O’s are the big dogs right now. And the Yankees know it. Manager Aaron Boone and new Yankee Marcus Stroman, who has his own long history in the AL East, both had good things to say about Baltimore, who look like they could be a real pain for the foreseeable future.

New York Post | Joel Sherman: While we’re talking about Burnes, Sherman is prognosticating (very much in advance, obviously) that the righty could be a player that induces a Yankees-Mets bidding war after the ‘24 season. But moreso than Burnes (or even Juan Soto), the player Sherman thinks could set off financial fisticuffs if he reaches free agency is Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. Some of Sherman’s argument is pretty sound but color me skeptical that the Yankees will add another mega-contract to the books, especially if they end up landing Soto for the next decade-plus.