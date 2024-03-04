2024 MLB Season Preview: Cleveland Guardians

It’s one of the true shames of MLB that a season after the Twins won the division with 87 wins — the first time since 2012 that a sub-90-win team was crowned AL Central champions — no other team appears to have any interest in dislodging them from their throne. This rings especially true for the Guardians, who endured just their second losing record in a full season in the last ten years. One would think such a finish to the season for the division champs in four of the last eight seasons would ignite a fire in the front office.

Instead, Cleveland have been the least active team in free agency this offseason, agreeing to just one major league deal — one year and $4 million for backup catcher Austin Hedges. Perhaps this is down to the projected weakness of the division as a whole — both PECOTA and FanGraphs expect 85 wins will be enough to finish first, with Cleveland projected for five wins less than Minnesota by FanGraphs and just one win less by PECOTA. And given that the Twins have not replaced the roughly ten wins of value that departed via free agency or trade, perhaps we understand the lack of urgency to improve the Guardians, who could just become the first team in MLB history to win the division in a full season with a losing record.

Cleveland Guardians

2023 record: 76-86 (3rd, AL Central)

2024 FanGraphs projection: 80-82 (2nd, AL Central)

It’s rather telling that the Guardians still have a one-in-three shot at making the playoffs and one-in-five shot of winning the division with a projected 80-82 record. In order for that to happen, Cleveland will be relying on many of their expected starters on offense to take enormous leaps in their performance, and even then the team currently has just four position players projected to produce value above that of a baseline everyday starter.

Any conversation about the Guardians offense must begin with José Ramírez, who is again projected by ZiPS to be the best third baseman in baseball by fWAR (5.2). That being said, we may be witnessing the beginning of the lowering of his ceiling a year further into his 30s. After averaging 33 home runs, a 140 wRC+, and six-and-a-half wins per season between 2021 and 2022, Ramírez’s production at the plate took a slight step back in 2023. He launched 24 dingers with his wRC+ lowering to 123 and fWAR to 5.1 as he lost 51 points off his slugging from the previous two seasons. ZiPS envisions a small bounce back to 26 home runs and a 129 wRC+ (tied for second behind Austin Riley).

The clear second-best behind JRam is Andrés Giménez, who announced himself to the league with the 14th-best fWAR (6.2) in 2022. He regressed mightily in 2023, his average dropping from .297 to .251 and wRC+ from 142 to 97, causing his fWAR to plummet by over two-and-a-half wins. ZiPS thinks he will find his level somewhere in the middle of those two campaigns, projecting him as the second-most valuable second baseman behind Mookie Betts with a 4.7 fWAR and tied for the eighth-best wRC+ (113) at the position.

Steven Kwan also broke out in 2022, first entering the national baseball consciousness when he avoided a swing-and-miss on the first 116 pitches he saw as a big leaguer. He finished the season with more walks (62) than strikeouts (60), leading to a 126 wRC+ and 4.7 fWAR — the third- and second-best marks, respectively, among qualified left fielders. Like Giménez, his regression in 2023 — 100 wRC+, 2.9 fWAR — was a weighty contributor to the team underperforming their preseason projections. Unlike Giménez, however, ZiPS is less optimistic of a bounce back as it views 2023 as more reflective of Kwan’s true talent level — the model currently has him pegged for a 102 wRC+ and 2.9 fWAR.

Behind the aforementioned trio are the Naylor brothers — catcher Bo and DH Josh. Bo was one of the breakout young players of 2023, accruing 2.4 fWAR in just 67 games. ZiPS thinks he will almost double his playing time, but that a drop from a 124 wRC+ to 102 means his fWAR will only nudge up to 2.7. The system is similarly bearish on Josh, who rode a BABIP 45 points higher than his career average to a .308 average, 128 wRC+, and 2.5 fWAR. With the BABIP expected to regress to the mean, Josh is projected for a 117 wRC+ and 1.9 fWAR despite the expectation that he plays eleven more games than in 2023.

Things get bleak in a hurry from there. I’m particularly skeptical that rookie shortstop Brayan Rocchio, Estevan Florial, and non-roster invitee Kyle Manzardo will be worth over five wins between them. Rocchio was worse than replacement level in 2023, Florial has all of 48 games at the major league level, and Manzardo finished last season at Triple-A. Rocchio and Manzardo were the team’s top two prospects last year according to MLB Pipeline, so asking them to make the jump to the bigs and be productive isn’t out of the question, but I’m not sure we can immediately pencil them in for everyday starter production.

The one mitigating factor to Cleveland’s projected impotency on offense is how good they are on defense. Kwan and Giménez won the Gold Glove in each of the last two seasons with the latter also taking home the Platinum Glove award as the best overall defender in the AL while center fielder Myles Straw earned the distinction in 2022. They are projected to be the best defensive team in the league, their +47 defensive runs 12 ahead of the second-place Cubs.

Cleveland’s pitching factory has been the envy of the league for much of the last decade, and three of its graduates figure to head the starting rotation. Shane Bieber is coming off his worst full season as a big leaguer, landing on the 60-day IL with elbow inflammation and seeing his ERA and FIP tick up over a full run relative to the previous three seasons. Much of his struggles were due to a loss of about two mph off all his pitches, though it’s worth mentioning that he has rediscovered that velocity (as well as the shape of his curveball) over the offseason. Indeed, ZiPS projects a rebound for the 2020 Cy Young winner — 3.52 ERA, 3.54 FIP, 151 strikeouts, and 3.0 fWAR across 24 starts totaling 148.1 innings. With free agency looming after the end of the season, and should the Guardians get off to a slow start, Bieber figures to be one of the most sought-after prizes at the trade deadline.

Behind Bieber are a pair of impressive young arms coming off concerning injuries. Triston McKenzie burst onto the scene in 2022 with a 2.96 ERA, 3.59 FIP, 190 strikeouts and 3.4 fWAR across 30 starts totaling 191.1 innings but only pitched 16 innings in 2023 after being diagnosed with first a teres major muscle sprain in the shoulder followed by a UCL sprain in the elbow, though neither required surgery. With no reported setbacks, McKenzie is projected for a 3.54 ERA, 3.81 FIP, 153 strikeouts and 3.1 fWAR across 25 starts totaling 155 innings.

Tanner Bibee experienced an almost identical breakout to his rotation-mate, logging a 2.98 ERA, 3.52 FIP, 141 strikeouts and 3.0 fWAR across 25 starts totaling 142 innings en route to a runner up finish in the AL Rookie of the Year race, and might’ve given Gunnar Henderson more of a run for his money had he not been shutdown with right hip inflammation. He came through his first start of this spring without a hitch, though ZiPS doubts he can sustain the level of performance of his rookie campaign, instead pegging him for a 3.81 ERA, 4.01 FIP, 140 strikeouts and 2.3 fWAR across 27 starts totaling 148.2 innings.

That trio will have a heavy burden placed on their shoulders as none of the other starters on the roster are projected for even fifth-starter production. What’s more, their perennial vaunted bullpen is expected to take a huge step back. Closer Emmanuel Clase should remain one of the best relievers in the game — no reliever has accrued more than his 6.2 fWAR over the last three seasons — with ZiPS pegging him for a 2.88 ERA, 3.09 FIP and 1.1 fWAR in 73 appearances. The system is far more pessimistic that the high-leverage arms to go before him over the last few seasons can maintain their effectiveness. Trevor Stephan, James Karinchak, and Sam Hentges have been among the best relievers in the league at various points over the last three seasons, combining for almost seven wins across the last three years. ZiPS projects each to be worth just 0.4 fWAR in 2024, each with ERAs in the high-threes and FIPs in the low-fours.

Ongoing PSA Team Previews

Arizona Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves

Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs

Chicago White Sox

Cincinnati Reds