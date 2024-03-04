Yankees Making the Team Meter: Week Two

Last week, we opened the 2024 edition of the Making the Team Meter by revealing a roster that was largely set, with just a pair of spots in the bullpen and the final two bench spots truly up for grabs. One week later, not much has changed in that regard. Unlike last season, where the first week of spring training saw four major injuries that opened up an additional spot in the starting rotation, two in the bullpen, and an outfield spot, the 2024 Yankees have been fortunate enough to avoid the injury bug so far (knocks furiously on wood). That said, by looking at both individual performance and usage, we can get a sense for how the battles that do exist are shaping up, and for who might be putting themselves in position to seize an opportunity when an injury does inevitably occur.

Once again, as a reminder, here’s the key that we’re using:

Also, a bit of housekeeping for this series: to help keep things clear as the roster shapes up, players who were cut or put on the injured list prior to last week have been removed from the list, while those optioned to the minor league camp since last week’s post will see their status changed this week before dropping off the list next week. Since nobody was optioned to the minors prior to last week’s post, only players on the 60-day IL, such as Scott Effross and Jasson Domínguez, have been removed from the list so far.

As always, let’s start with the pitchers.

The Yankees began trimming the roster before yesterday’s game, as they optioned Luis Gil and Yoendrys Gómez to Triple-A Scranton and reassigned Chase Hampton and Art Warren to the minor league camp; they continued that by reassigning Joey Gerber to the minor league camp after the game. Although these moves are not too surprising — Gil and Gómez are better served starting the season in the Scranton rotation and remaining stretched — I do find it odd that the pair was sent down so early. if somebody in the rotation gets injured in the next four weeks, who will be the first man up? Perhaps it would be Luke Weaver, as he’s thrown a starter’s workload so far, albeit out of the bullpen. If that’s the case, it would open another spot in the bullpen. Has Will Warren or Clayton Beeter leapfrogged them? Or is this simply a procedural decision, and one of them would return to the big league camp should an injury arise?

Without talking to members of the Yankees staff, it’s impossible to know. For the moment, though, trying to parse out the Yankees starting pitcher hierarchy beyond the starting five is a purely academic exercise. Hopefully, that continues to be the case.

The battle for the final two spots in the bullpen is still in its infancy, as heading into action yesterday, only Nick Ramirez had appeared in a game more than twice. Out of the expected candidates — Ramirez, Ian Hamilton, Ron Marinaccio, and spring breakout Nick Burdi — nobody has truly set themselves apart in the competition just yet. My current inclination is to peg Hamilton and Burdi as the frontrunners. Marinaccio seemed to fall out of favor with the team in the latter half of last year and still has options; his struggles with command this spring (including yesterday’s outing in which he allowed five baserunners without recording an out) have done nothing to help his cause.

Now, let’s move behind the plate:

I said last week that, if I were a betting man, the Yankees would be carrying Jose Trevino and Austin Wells as the two primary catchers. I still think, at the end of the month, that will be the case. Trevino, however, has not yet played a Grapefruit League game this season due to a strained calf; until he does, even though he’s the catcher whose position on the roster is safest, I’ll remain skeptical about his ability to be ready for Opening Day until I see him on the field. For his part, Wells has struggled at the dish, but the Yankees paired him with Gerrit Cole for their ace’s first start of the spring, so I doubt he’s in too much danger of losing his spot.

While I don’t expect him to make the roster, shout out to Luis Torrens, who has been dynamite in limited action so far this spring, slashing .429/.429/1.286 with two home runs in seven plate appearances. Good catching depth is key, and having a veteran catcher in Triple-A to start the season would do wonders for the young Yankees pitching staff.

Josh Breaux and Ben Rice were reassigned to the minor league camp after yesterday’s game.

And finally, the rest of the position players:

We had one major transaction since last week, with infielder Jordan Groshans being designated for assignment to make room for second baseman/corner outfielder Jahmai Jones. Most of the time, bottom-of-the-roster moves like this aren’t exactly major news, and this move itself isn’t exactly indicative of much, but viewed in the context of the Yankees attempting to sign Kiké Hernández before the utilityman re-upped with Los Angeles, it telegraphs the Yankees’ intentions pretty clearly:

At least one of Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera will not make the team on Opening Day, if not both.

After the pair struggled at the major league level in 2023, it seems that the Yankees want both of them to return to Triple-A this spring, play every day, and hopefully find the versions of themselves that made the fanbase excited for the new generation of Baby Bombers in 2022. They’re not exactly making the case this spring for the Yankees to do anything else, either, as Cabrera has just one hit in 12 times up, while Peraza has been sidelined with shoulder tightness (and in the one game he has played, he struck out three times).

Meanwhile, Jorbit Vivas, the player acquired from the Dodgers for Trey Sweeney over the winter, already has a pair of home runs in seven plate appearances. While we haven’t seen much of Jones yet, he is out of options, so the Yankees would have to risk losing him if they wanted to send him down — which isn’t exactly a big deal when it comes to the 40th man on the 40-man roster, but it’s still worth noting. Of course, their inexperience at short might preclude the Yankees from taking both, opening up the door for Kevin Smith or Jeter Downs despite weak performances this spring. How these players are used in relation to each other over the next two weeks might be indicative of where the team is going to go.

The outfield, for the most part, seems to be pretty set. I wouldn’t worry too much about Alex Verdugo getting scratched due to a contusion; it’s March, there’s no need to push things. Oh, and that Juan Soto guy — he looks pretty good, I expect him to crack the Opening day roster.

And that, dear readers, is where the Yankees roster stands today. Do you agree with our assessments? Let us know in the comments section below, and tune in next week for the penultimate edition of this year’s Making the Team Meter.

As an appendix to this week’s Making the Team Meter, some thoughts on this year’s spring breakout Spencer Jones. No, he’s not making the Opening Day roster. That being said, I do wonder if his strong spring might put him on a quicker trajectory to the Bronx than the Martian’s did last year. Jones is in basically the same spot Domínguez was last year — a top outfield prospect with a cup of coffee in Double-A crushing Grapefruit League pitching. Domínguez used that strong performance to get a call-up to The Show when rosters expanded on September 1st. Jones, though, is two years older than the Martian, and between college and the minors, only has about 200 fewer plate appearances than Domínguez had in his career before getting called up. If Jones keeps up his hot streak in Double-A when the season begins, could he put himself on the fast track for a call-up in late July or early August? The path is there; Jones just has to walk it.