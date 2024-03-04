Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/4/24

It wasn’t a great weekend for the Yankees in terms of wins and losses, but we’re not at the point yet where that matters all that much. We’re a couple weeks into camp and spirits remain high, with few injury issues propping up and most key figures looking as though they’re ready for a big season. Alex Verdugo was scratched from yesterday’s game, so that will profile as a concern, but the injury sounds minor and the outfielder will hopefully be back in the lineup this week.

We’ve got a packed Monday for you today, with John giving us an update on the Making the Team Meter, while also analyzing the improvements made to the Yankees’ broadcast schedule for the 2024 season. Our 2024 previews roll on with Peter’s look at the Cleveland Guardians, and Jeff’s preview of one Juan Soto. And in afternoon, ahead of tonight’s matchup, Madison puts out the call for this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Miami Marlins

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

TV: None (radio stream available on MLB.tv)

Venue: Roger Dean Stadium, Jupiter, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. What are the odds Anthony Volpe has a Bobby Witt Jr.-type sophomore year breakout in 2024?

2. Will either of Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman be able to parlay their opt-outs after this season into deals slightly closer to what they were looking for this offseason?