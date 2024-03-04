The Yankees broadcast schedule makes it easier for fans this season

Late last week, the New York Yankees and the YES Network announced the team’s broadcast schedule for the upcoming 2024 season. For the most part, the schedule is fairly typical: the overwhelming majority of games are on the YES Network, with a couple of matchups with prominent rivals (e.g., the Red Sox, Astros, and Dodgers) hosted by ESPN and FOX, plus a pair of games currently listed as “TBA” that almost certainly will be announced as part of the Apple TV Friday night baseball broadcast.

YES & the YES App will have all your bases covered during the Yankees' 2024 season! Check out the broadcast schedule ⚾️ #YANKSonYES



Download the App: https://t.co/0cgHA97Iau pic.twitter.com/J2GgJWxzUn — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 1, 2024

As has become the norm over the last couple of seasons, a sizeable minority of games will be broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime — 21 to be exact, or a shade under 13 percent of the season. While this decision remains a bit controversial with the fanbase, as even in 2024 there are still a lot of people who don’t have a Prime subscription, it seems to me that both Amazon and the Yankees have learned an important lesson: all but two Prime exclusives fall on Wednesday nights.

Although Amazon Prime games began back in 2022 as a Friday night event, they were scheduled rather haphazardly last year, with higher profile games more likely to be Prime exclusive than, say, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics. Because of this, we occasionally went multiple weeks without a Prime exclusive, only to have two in a span of three days. This inconsistency made it incredibly hard to keep track of which games were on cable and which could only be streamed.

In the grand scheme of things, is this a big deal? Absolutely not. After all, many people have Amazon Prime accounts today, and were inconvenienced only to the extent that they had to swap from YES to the app. But a sizeable number of people isn’t everybody, and those who don’t have a subscription have to make special plans to catch the game. A schedule of Prime games that, when viewed without reference to the matchups and purely as a collection of dates, seems fairly random and is not at all conducive to helping potential viewers find alternate means of watching the game. And, as has been discussed repeatedly in regards to blackouts, the ongoing BallySports situation, and the general inaccessibility of spring training games, adding obstacles to watching baseball is not exactly conducive for growing the game — something that a league constantly worried about its popularity in the 21st century should be aware of.

I understand why Amazon swapped from the original Friday night setup for the exclusive games to the higher-profile matchups; it’s the same reason why every weekend Yankees/Red Sox series is on FOX on Saturday afternoon and ESPN for Sunday Night Baseball. But the lack of consistency made it hard to remember more than a couple of days ahead of time which games were not on YES. In fact, as somebody who doesn’t have a Prime subscription, I very often remembered that a game would be unavailable on TV only when the YES App on my phone sent the daily lineup notification; more often than not, I simply did not watch the game.

The original setup, though, made it very easy to plan around, and was honestly a good viewing experience: it provided an impetus to schedule regular watch parties with friends, hosted by someone with a subscription or at the local bar. Indeed, on more than one occasion it inspired a visit to Stubhub and a last-minute decision to head to the Bronx. All of this was good for the growth of the game, all of it was missing last year — and hopefully, it is back this year.