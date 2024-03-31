Yankees 4, Astros 3: Soto seals sweep

I don’t know how any of the folks at Federal Baseball or Gaslamp Ball ever talked about anything else.

Juan Soto drove in a run and iced the Opening Day win with that huge outfield assist. He went 3-for-4 with the go-ahead RBI walk in game two. His homer in the seventh broke the tie in yesterday’s narrow victory, too. And in the ninth inning on Sunday afternoon, tied up at three, facing his old teammate Josh Hader, Soto put on a hitting clinic in possibly the best at-bat of this young season, ending it with an RBI single that stood as the game-winner. The Yankees swept the opening series of the year against Houston, and Juan Soto might just be the biggest single reason why.

We saw a lot of positive things from the offensive approach today, starting with Giancarlo Stanton’s laser double in the second that saw the oft-maligned DH running hard out of the box. He tagged up on Alex Verdugo’s fly out, another good sign that his longstanding leg issues may be at least somewhat resolved. Jose Trevino found a little bit of good luck to open up the scoring:

Anthony Rizzo’s been off to a slow start on the year, but may be on the cusp of heating up as the first baseman clubbed a two-bagger of his own two innings later. In his first start with the club, new Yankee utilityman Jon Berti brought Rizzo in to put New York back on top:

Aaron Judge finally registered his first RBI of the season, a sac fly in the fifth that made the game 3-1.

With Gerrit Cole on the shelf until June, Clarke Schmidt is one of those guys who needed to step up every fifth day, and in his first outing of the year he looked pretty damn sharp. Jose Altuve was the only Astro to give him much trouble, and unfortunately that twerp gives us all trouble.

That cutter-sinker combo is Schmidt’s bread and butter, and the diverging movement of the pitches kept most of the ‘Stros lineup off balance for 5.1 innings. Forty-five of his 75 offerings were moving fastballs, and by the first two times through the order, he had struck out five and allowed just Altuve’s solo home run.

That third time through, though ... the top of the Astros’ lineup is tough for any pitcher, but doubly so after they’ve gotten a couple of looks at you. Altuve led off the sixth with a double, and while Schmidt was able to get an easy fly out from Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker swapped places with the squirt at second, making the game 3-2.

Jonathan Loáisiga was brought in to stem the bleeding and couldn’t quite do that, allowing Yainer Diaz to bring Tucker in and tie the game. Lo did eventually escape the inning, but we were all knotted up. The status quo remained until the ninth, with both bullpens holding serve.

However, the Yankees have bullied Houston’s relief corps all series, and in the ninth inning, Gleyber Torres notched a two-out single and swiped second base with a perfect read of Hader’s focus on the batter rather than him. The stage was set for Childish Bambino.

We will have a full breakdown of that AB this week from Esteban, but go back and watch the whole thing yourself if you haven’t yet. Soto is so obviously in control every time he steps into the box, such a rare talent.

Special shoutout to Nick Burdi for recording his first win as a Yankee, and first in the majors since 2019. Clay Holmes had a bit of a nail-biting ninth, allowing a pair of hits in a one-run game, but did lock down his third save of the year. The Yankees are 4-0 for the first time in 21 years.

Yankees with their first ever four-game sweep of the Astros and they start 4-0 for the 12th time in franchise history and first time since 2003. — Jeff Quagliata (@yestoresearch) March 31, 2024

The Yankees now travel west and slightly north for a three-game set with the defending NL Champion Arizona Diamondbacks. Five consecutive wins to start the season would be better than even the most pollyannaish fan could have hoped for, and Luis Gil will get the chance to deliver that win in his first MLB appearance since May 2022. The first pitch will come from Phoenix at 9:40pm Eastern.

Box Score