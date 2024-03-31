New York Yankees @ Houston Astros: Clarke Schmidt vs. J.P. France

It’s a bit early to call the 2024 Yankees the new Cardiac Kids, but with three come-from-behind wins to start the season, the vibes are certainly positive headed into the series finale with Houston. Clarke Schmidt has the ball, looking to build off an impressive 2023, and in many ways he’s playing with house money.

The Astros have been the Yankees’ nemesis for the better part of a decade now, and a four-game sweep on the road would be better than any of us could have hoped for. Taking three of four with respectful scores would be the next-best option, so Clarky merely has to be decent today to make us all feel pretty good heading into the season’s second series.

J.P. France will get the ball for Houston today, coming off a solid rookie season albeit one that came at age 28. A 3.83 ERA will play, even if his FIP was a full run higher. He’ll feature one of the game’s best changeups, perhaps his only plus-plus pitch and a valuable weapon against the Yankees’ right handed power.

I’m not going to say the Yankees are feeling much urgency this early in the year, but it’s awfully nice to see both Juan Soto and Aaron Judge in the lineup today. I certainly woke up expecting one of them to get a rest day. However, Anthony Volpe was a late scratch as the shortstop deals with a stomach bug. Oswaldo Cabrera moves over to short, and new Yankee Jon Berti gets his first start with the club at third.

Go get the sweep, boys.

How to watch

Location: Minute Maid Park — Houston, TX

First pitch: 2:10 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES | Space City Home Network

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 | BME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3 / KLAT 1010

Online stream: MLB.tv

