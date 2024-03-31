Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/31/24

MLB Trade Rumors | Steve Adams: Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced that New York has selected Tanner Tully and optioned Clayton Beeter to Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre. The southpaw Tully was a big-leaguer with Cleveland briefly in 2022 and split last year with the NC Dinos of the KBO and Triple-A Scranton. Beeter made his first MLB appearance in game two of the series against the Houston Astros, throwing a three-pitch inning, the first Yankee to do it since Mariano Rivera.

Per Boone, the demotion wasn’t so much that Beeter was tired; rather, it was more from a desire to get a completely fresh arm for the ‘pen. His comments indicated a desire for Beeter to get stretched out at Triple-A in the meantime, which makes sense since he’s still considered a starting pitching prospect. New York also announced that they have DFA’d Nick Ramirez, who pitched in 32 games with a 2.66 ERA for the Yankees last season. While not an indispensable relief arm by any stretch, the Yankees are still likely hoping that he clears waivers.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: After hitting the IL to start the 2024 season, DJ LeMahieu was revealed to have suffered a non-displaced foot fracture and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. The swelling of the foot has reportedly gone down, but instead of just being a bone bruise like it was initially thought, the MRI said it was worse than that. Now, the timeline for a return is much more murky. He’ll be reevaluated in two weeks, and in the meantime, the Yankees will hope for Oswaldo Cabrera to continue his Manny Machado impression.

The Athletic | Chris Kirschner: Juan Soto has a different aura about him. The 25-year-old is one of the best hitters in baseball, and since coming into the Yankees organization, he has made a visible difference. Not only is the approach from hitters up and down the lineup different but the confidence is as well. The aforementioned Cabrera is one of the hitters who credits his burst of production at the plate to Soto, and it’s not as if Soto is working with Cabrera a ton separately. Primarily, there has been initiative from Cabrera to go and watch Soto in the cage to learn what he does.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: After a brief injury scare against the Houston Astros in on Friday night, Soto said to the media that he would be playing the next day without a doubt. His durability is something that was considered heavily when bringing him into the fold, especially given the Yankees injury issues, and according to Aaron Boone, regular offdays are not in the plan for the right fielder.