Yankees Rivalry Roundup: O’s smash Angels to pieces again

By the end of the last season, those wishing to see good, meaningful baseball had to look away from the Yankees. Watching the rest of their rivals down the stretch proved to be a more invigorating exercise in some ways. The Yankees are thankfully off to a great start this year, playing good, exciting baseball and putting themselves on the verge of a season-opening sweep in Houston.

But! Even if the Yankees are good and watchable again, there’s still plenty of great baseball going on around the rest of the circuit. As we do every day, let’s go through how their rivals fared yesterday.

Baltimore Orioles (2-0) 13, Los Angeles Angels (0-2) 4

Baltimore enjoyed crushing the Angels on Opening Day so much they figured they might as well do it again. Two games in, these two sides have played very much to form.

Gunnar Henderson homered in the first off of Griffin Canning to set the tone. Ryan Mountcastle notched a pair of RBI doubles over the first three innings, and after a Taylor Ward solo homer, the game entered the sixth with a fairly innocuous 3-1 score line.

That’s where things went off the rails. In a jaw-dropping chain of events, the O’s went walk-single-single-double-single-fielder’s-choice-triple-walk-homer. By the time Anthony Santander ended that stretch with a dinger, Baltimore led 12-1.

Grayson Rodriguez was the happy recipient of all the run support, looking very sharp over six innings of one-run ball, striking out nine and walking one. The AL East could be in trouble if Rodriguez proves to be a true 1B to Corbin Burnes’ 1A (or if Rodriguez turns out to be a flat-out ace himself).

Henderson finished 3-for-4 with three RBI, a triple, and a homer, looking every bit the star that he is. Santander and Mountcastle also tabbed three RBI each.

The primary question facing the Rays entering this season is how a pitching staff that has Zack Littell as its number two starter will fare. Well, they’ll fare just fine if Littell performs as he did in helping Tampa even up this series with a 5-1 win.

Littell fired six shutout innings, striking out six and walking two, quieting a Toronto offense that battered Zach Eflin in the opener. He out-pitched Yusei Kikuchi, he of the unfathomable amounts of sleep. Kikuchi lasted 4.1 innings, with Amed Rosario singling home a run in the third, and Randy Arozerena smashing his first homer and José Caballero driving one home with a sac fly in the fifth for a 3-0 lead.

Caballero and Arozerena each finished 2-for-3. Caballero was also involved in a bench-clearing incident, with he and Blue Jays pitcher getting into it in the seventh inning. Cabrera shoved Caballero and was ultimately tossed:

Well Génesis Cabrera just shoved Jose Caballero and that was just completely uncalled for. pic.twitter.com/c9PIn07J3h — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) March 30, 2024

Some added stakes for today’s rubber match, which will see Kevin Gausman and Shawn Armstrong take the mound.

Much like the Rays, the Rangers have major questions to answer starting with their number-two starter. Texas does have Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, and Tyler Mahle all targeting summer returns, but for now, the Rangers have Cody Bradford taking the mound for game two.

A good way paper over rotation issues, though, is to mash. Most expect the Rangers lineup to rake enough to keep them in contention, and they did so yesterday, with Corey Seager leading the way with a four-hit night.

The Cubs did strike first, with Dansby Swanson lining a two-run homer off Bradford in the second. It was all rangers from there. Former Angel Jared Walsh tied the game with a two-run shot of his own in the second, and Adolis García joined the party with a two-run dinger in the third. Seager singled home a run in the next inning to make it 5-2, and to leave Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks with a 3.2-inning, five-run line.

The score stayed put for some time before the Rangers poured it on in the eighth. Texas hung a six-spot, punctuated by Josh Jung’s first homer of the season, a two-run job that put the Rangers up 11-2.

Other Games of Note

Seattle Mariners (1-1) 4, Boston Red Sox (1-1) 3 (10 innings): It’s a real luxury to have a pitcher as good as Logan Gilbert as your third starter. Gilbert shoved for Seattle, holding Boston to one run over seven innings with eight strikeouts, but Kutter Crawford went stride for stride with Gilbert, limiting the Mariners to an unearned run over six frames. The game went to extras tied at one, and the Red Sox surged ahead 3-1. The Mariners were game, with Luke Raley and J.P. Crawford driving in runs, before Julio Rodríguez walked things off with an RBI single.

Minnesota Twins (2-0) 5, Kansas City Royals (0-2) 1: The Royals were surprisingly active over the offseason, with one of their biggest moves the signing of Seth Lugo to a three-year, $45-million deal. Lugo acquitted himself very well in his KC debut, shutting out Minnesota over six innings, allowing just two hits. But Joe Ryan all but matched Lugo, managing zeroes through five before MJ Melendez broke the stalemate with an RBI single in the sixth. The Royals bullpen couldn’t hold the 1-0 advantage, with Scott McArthur surrendering an RBI double to Byron Buxton in the eighth, before Christian Vázquez gave Minnesota the lead with an RBI double off Will Smith in the ninth:

The Twins tacked on a few more insurance runs as they cinched a season-opening series win.